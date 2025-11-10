Hungry Howie’s Celebrates Newest St. Clair Shores, Michigan Location With Week-Long Promotions

St. Clair Shores grand opening celebrations and incentives offered November 10-16

November 10, 2025 // Franchising.com // ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – Hungry Howie’s, the originator of the Flavored Crust® pizza franchise, announced its newest location in St. Clair Shores is now open at 27101 Harper, St. Clair Shores, MI 48081. To celebrate, the store will feature special promotions and giveaways for the community starting Monday, November 10.

Tom Capoferi, President of The Hungry Howie’s Properties Group, and Anil Vyas, Director of Operations at The Hungry Howie’s Properties Group, have both spent their entire careers in the pizza industry and grew up in Michigan, where they continue to live in the suburbs of Metro Detroit. Tom began with Hungry Howie’s 29 years ago as a delivery driver, and Anil joined 17 years ago as a Shift Leader. Today, their group co-owns 55 Hungry Howie’s locations all over Michigan, from Flat Rock to Alpena. Both are passionate about promoting from within and building strong, community-focused teams, exemplifying Hungry Howie’s core values of treating everyone like family, operating with integrity, and bringing positive energy to every aspect of the business.

The new Hungry Howie’s St. Clair Shores location will serve parts of neighboring communities including Grosse Pointe, Roseville, and Eastpointe; Primarily covering central to southern St. Clair Shores. Capoferi and Vyas already operate multiple stores bordering this area, specifically in Roseville and Eastpointe, bringing their extensive experience and strong commitment to the local community to this new location.

“Opening our St. Clair Shores location is a milestone for us,” said Capoferi. “We’ve grown up in Michigan and spent our careers in pizza, so we know how important it is to deliver a welcoming experience to every guest. We’re excited to bring Hungry Howie’s bold flavors and community spirit to even more neighbors.”

The new St. Clair Shores location grand opening celebrations include:

All of November : 51% off any large pizza at regular menu price (online carryout only)

: 51% off any large pizza at regular menu price (online carryout only) Monday, November 10 : First 50 orders receive a free pizza certificate for a future order

: First 50 orders receive a free pizza certificate for a future order Tuesday, November 11: Gift card giveaway via St. Clair Shores Hungry Howie’s Facebook, valued up to $150 for the winner’s next party.

The new location serves Hungry Howie’s signature menu items, including the newly launched Detroit-Style Pizza that made Hungry Howie’s the first national chain to bring an authentic version of the Motor City classic to customers coast to coast. The store also offers convenient curbside pick-up and delivery to the surrounding areas, bringing the flavor directly to customers’ doors.

In addition to serving great pizza, the St. Clair Shores location plans to engage with the local schools and community. The store will participate in the “Student Achievement Awards” program with local elementary schools and sponsor youth sports teams in the area.

Pizza Kickback Nights are one of our favorite things to partner up with local elementary schools on! It’s where we donate a portion of sales directly back to the schools,” said Vyas. “We make it easy and fun for the teachers, faculty and mainly the families to enjoy some Great Flavored Crust Pizza, while supporting their school!”

“If you are a teacher in an elementary school south of 12 Mile Rd, please contact [email protected] and request free Student Achievement Awards (valid for a free jr size pizza) to reward students doing a great job,” says Capoferi. “We love providing these certificates to elementary schools free of charge because we believe in supporting our community and what better way to do that than supporting the students of St. Clair Shores.”

Hungry Howie’s St. Clair Shores is located at 27101 Harper, St. Clair Shores, MI 48081 and is open Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

For exclusive offers and insider updates, follow @HungryHowies on Instagram and join the Secret Crust Society broadcast channel. To learn more about Hungry Howie’s, visit HungryHowies.com and follow the brand on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram or TikTok. For franchising opportunities, visit the Hungry Howie's franchising page.

About Hungry Howie’s

Known for inventing Flavored Crust® pizza, Hungry Howie’s has been around for more than 50 years and provides customers of all ages high-quality products at a great value. Currently, the brand has over 500 stores in 19 states across the United States and their customers are big fans of flavor. The menu aims to satisfy all – with dough made fresh daily in-house at all locations, offering original round, deep dish, thin crust, and gluten-free options, coupled with the array of options for just crust, including 8 free Flavored Crust® options – Butter, Asiago Cheese, Cajun, Butter Cheese, Sesame, Garlic Herb, Ranch, and Italian Herb. No one can live on pizza alone, so Hungry Howie’s offers a great selection of calzone-style oven-baked subs, Howie Bread®, fresh salads, Howie Wings®, Howie Rolls®, desserts & Pepsi® products.

