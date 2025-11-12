CRISP & GREEN® Expands in Illinois With New Naperville Restaurant

November 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // MINNEAPOLIS – CRISP & GREEN® deepened its Chicagoland presence with the grand opening of its newest restaurant in Naperville. This marks the brand’s second Illinois location.

“Following the strong guest reception in Vernon Hills, our expansion into Naperville continues our development in the Chicago metro area and in markets that share our passion for wellness and community,” said Steele Smiley, Founder and Executive Chairman of CRISP & GREEN. “The Midwest has been deeply instrumental to our origin story, and Naperville, which embodies the same active and health-forward lifestyle our brand was built on, is a natural next step in our journey.”

The Naperville location is operated by the OM Group, a CRISP & GREEN franchise partner since 2024. The group owns two Minnesota locations, including Grand Avenue in St. Paul and Uptown Lakes in Minneapolis.

“Naperville is a key market for us; it’s a city that welcomes innovation, embraces quality and appreciates wellness, and we’re excited to introduce CRISP & GREEN to this vibrant community,” said a spokesperson from the OM Group. “We’ve seen firsthand how authentically CRISP & GREEN resonates with guests, and this consumer passion continues to spark our expansion efforts throughout Illinois with a concept that makes a genuine impact and has a track record for success.”

Since its founding in 2016, CRISP & GREEN has carved out a distinctive niche in the healthy fast-casual space, blending chef-crafted convenience with a commitment to wellbeing. From craveable grain bowls, hearty salads, low carb wraps, functional smoothies and more, every menu item is designed to energize every lifestyle. More than just a restaurant, CRISP & GREEN has become a wellness hub where guests gather to fuel body and mind.

SOURCE CRISP & GREEN®

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.