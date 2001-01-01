CRISP & GREEN® Franchise Opportunity

The Country's #1 Healthy Fast Casual Franchise Why CRISP & GREEN®? Now more than ever, people are actively seeking convenient and nourishing options that benefit their health and their lifestyle, and finding quick choices that align with their goals can be a challenge. As an emerging leader in the fast casual restaurant industry, CRISP & GREEN is bridging that gap! We're looking for franchise partners to join our national expansion by bringing health and wellness to your community with our proven concept, unmatched support, and more including: Connection to each community we're in through providing complimentary fitness & wellness events

Connection to each community we're in through providing complimentary fitness & wellness events A commitment to providing a higher level of hospitality to our guests

A scratch-made, chef-crafted menu comprised of salads, grainbowls, smoothies and more that caters to a variety of tastes, preferences and dietary restrictions

A design aesthetic that is crisp, clean and welcoming We Aren't Your Typical Franchise Company...Here's Why When you become a part of the CRISP & GREEN® network, our dedicated team of experts will provide you world-class support that is unmatched by other franchising systems. This includes: Real estate site selection and guidance with boots on the ground

Real estate site selection and guidance with boots on the ground Buildout and construction management with a network of trusted vendors

Comprehensive operations training provided pre and post opening

On-site Grand Opening assistance

On-going operations guidance and training to help you best manage your business

Marketing management for both national and local channels

Assistance on hiring and people development

Management of all technology assets Real Estate - Finding the ideal site sets you up for future success and the sooner we identify that location, the better! Your experience as a C&G Franchisee will commence with an on-location visit with a member of our Real Estate team to get things rolling. From there, we will provide you with any marketing materials you'll need to introduce CRISP & GREEN to landlords and brokers, and will work with you on work letters, LOI's and lease negotiations. We have a team of experts with the sole focus to find you a high quality location in a timely matter. Buildout & Construction - Our seasoned team boasts decades of experience when it comes to building QSR restaurants that are on-time, organized, and under budget. Not only do we have a network of approved vendors who understand our high expectations and buildout timelines, we have an internal team of architects, project managers, interior designers and general contractors that will take out the guess work and the headache of starting from scratch by yourself. Training & Support - The talented experts on our training teams are here to set you up for success before, during and after you open! We've created a vast training program that starts with hands-on training in an operating restaurant, continues with detailed classroom education, and is reinforced by virtual quizzes, manuals and webinars. This comprehensive approach leads to confident, productive teams and efficient, profitable operations. Operations - Running a successful restaurant takes dedication and the right tools. Lucky for you, we've already done the leg work - all you'll need to do is follow the playbook! We've established national partnerships with suppliers, implemented turnkey inventory, COGS, labor and POS management systems, and have a system of regular checks-ins and assessments to ensure your operations are performing at a world-class level. Marketing - We've created a strong brand with a dedicated following of guests who love what we do, who we are, and what we stand for. We believe that the best way to continue this is to have a team of in-house marketing experts to manage the day-to-day when it comes to your marketing efforts. We manage all social media channels, email newsletters, Grand Opening strategy, influencer relationships, in-store graphics, PR and more. This allows you and your team to focus on what you do best - delivering an excellent guest experience inside your 4 walls. People & Culture - Building a recipe for success starts with the people. We strive to create teams of aspirational and inspirational individuals who are proud to serve healthy and whole food in a welcoming environment and want to be part of a positive and wellness-driven culture. Our People & Culture team will work with you to understand how to build a great team through focused recruiting, and how to maintain that team through great pay, promotions, rewards and recognition. They will provide you with job descriptions, helpful hiring timelines, and real-world experience to make your hiring process smooth! Technology - Online ordering has been a major area of growth in fast casual restaurants. That's why we have a dedicated team to support you in the functionality of your system from set-up to day-to-day operations. Beyond serving your guests, we have several systems that will help you manage your inventory, product ordering, scheduling, and daily labor leading you to more efficient and profitable operations. Grand Opening - Helping you create a magical opening day is one of the most rewarding aspects of what we do! We will design an opening day and week plan that will kick-off your openings with zest! Plus, we'll have a dedicated team on the ground to make sure everything goes off without a hitch! We can't wait to cut the ribbon with you! Interested in Franchising With us? Add to Request List Added Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.