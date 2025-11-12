East Coast Wings + Grill in Clemmons, NC Announces New Ownership

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Nov. 12, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- East Coast Wings + Grill ("ECW+G") is proud to announce new ownership of its Clemmons, N.C. restaurant. The location is now owned and operated by Gregory and Dafni Ballas, a husband-and-wife team who each carry a rich history within the ECW+G brand and the restaurant industry itself.

Gregory is the son of ECW+G CEO Sam Ballas and has been involved with the brand for years through his work on the real estate and development side of the business. Dafni's history is also rooted deep in the restaurant space growing up working in her family's restaurant business, the Michael Family Restaurant Group. Today, Dafni serves as the company's CEO overseeing multiple concepts across North Carolina. Together, Gregory and Dafni bring a lifetime of hospitality experience and a shared passion for creating community-driven dining experiences.

"Dafni and I both grew up in restaurants — it's truly in our DNA," said Gregory Ballas. "We love the fast-paced environment, but more than that, we love the people who make it all happen. Our goal is to create a place where our team feels valued and where our guests feel at home every time they walk through the door."

For the Ballases, leading the Clemmons restaurant represents more than a business venture – it's an opportunity to continue the family tradition of entrepreneurship and community leadership in a place they're proud to call home. Gregory attended West Forsyth High School, and both he and Dafni grew up in the Clemmons/Winston-Salem area. The husband-and-wife duo emphasize building culture from the inside out – investing in their team and establishing a strong foundation to drive success.

"We believe everything starts with your people," said Dafni Ballas. "If you build a positive environment where your team feels supported and appreciated, that energy naturally flows to your guests. That's how you build loyalty — one experience at a time."

The Ballases plan to be hands-on in daily operations to start, ensuring the restaurant reflects their vision for exceptional food, service and hospitality excellence before expanding into future ventures within ECW+G and beyond.

"We couldn't be prouder to see Gregory and Dafni carry forward our family's legacy and passion for great food and great people," said Sam Ballas. "They exemplify the values our brand was built on — community, quality, and care — and I'm confident they'll make the Clemmons restaurant a shining example of what ECW+G stands for."

ECW+G of Clemmons continues to serve fresh, customizable menu offerings with over 50 flavors of award-winning wings. To celebrate the new ownership and their commitment to the community, the Clemmons location is hosting a Community Day on Tuesday, November 18. The Ballases will be donating 10% of sales from the entire day to the local Ronald McDonald House to help support families with children receiving treatment at nearby hospitals.

ECW+G prides itself on offering a complete dining experience with a variety of menu items, from signature burgers and flatbreads to skillets, craft beer, and of course chicken wings, all paired with exceptional hospitality. ECW+G provides a relaxed, comfortable setting perfect for family outings, catching a game, or picking up convenient carry-out options.

