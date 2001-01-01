East Coast Wings + Grill Franchise Opportunity

Start your own East Coast Wings + Grill Franchise

East Coast Wings + Grill is a full service, family dining wings franchise that spotlights buffalo wings. Guests can choose from 50+ different award-winning wing flavors and 7 heat indexes. Our secret East Coast Wings + Grill wing sauce has been a catalyst in winning the Best Hot Sauce at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, NY. East Coast Wings + Grill prides itself in offering a complete dining experience by providing a warm and inviting atmosphere, a variety of menu items including signature burgers, flatbreads, skillets, craft beer, and exceptional hospitality. Our mission is to find the best entrepreneurs to join our chicken wings franchise and staying committed to helping these franchisees succeed.

Why Franchise

East Coast Wings + Grill is a Brand that has great community connections in all size markets. There is solid brand awareness in core markets and a loyal customer base. Below are additional reasons why you should franchise with East Coast Wings + Grill:

Focus on Franchisee and Guest Satisfaction

Positive dining experience for the guest

Positive investment experience for the franchisee

Strong Brand Reputation and Relevancy

Neighborhood, family friendly casual dining restaurant

Broad customer base - families, groups, all income levels, locals

Positive experience for the guest -expansive menu, great food quality, inviting ambiance and décor, exceptional hospitality

Loyal guests who live and work in the area

Founded in North Carolina

Sports environment without being a sports bar

Culture of Brand built on guest service and food quality

Industry Leading Unit Level Economics and ROI Model - Driven by Unit Level Economics®

Positive financial experience for franchisees

Strong sales to investment ratio

Efficient footprint/prototype

Inline or end cap - no need for a free-standing building

High unit continuity rate

Fast Casual model available

Trusted and Experienced Franchisor with High Franchisee Satisfaction

Executive team and ownership have combined over 120 years of restaurant experience

Best in class supply chain and vendor relations

High quality franchisees - engaged, smart, passionate, committed

Accessibility to Corporate team

Company member of International Franchise Association and National Restaurant Association

Attractive Financial Performance*

Average Gross sales - $1,863,771 (2.0 model)

Average EBIT-17.03% (2.0 model)

Sales to investment ratio - 2.70 to 1 (2.0 model)

Average Investment including TI in 2019 $510,000**

**This data was provided by Franchisees opening in 2019. Development figures was submitted by franchisees as reported in FDD document specifically for 2.0 model development. Will vary market to market.

Our Opportunity

East Coast Wings + Grill is a strong player in the casual, fast casual/wing restaurant segment that focuses on regional and national craft beer selections. We are growing and want to award an East Coast Wings + Grill franchise to high caliber, well-qualified people who understand and believe in the value of a mutually beneficial franchise relationship. People who can develop restaurants in a timely and efficient manner in markets and locations that can support and sustain successful restaurants. People who can execute to our operating standards while upholding our purpose, mission and values.

When it comes to franchise opportunities, timing is important. You want an established brand with well-defined systems and a strong customer following. And, you want growth potential. You want to ensure that the territory you have interest in, is available. The time is now, the opportunity is right in front of you.