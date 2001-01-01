 East Coast Wings + Grill Franchise Opportunity
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

East Coast Wings + Grill Franchise Opportunity

Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $200,000
Net Worth: $600,000
Franchise Fee: $40,000
Total Investment: $434,268 - $982,275
Royalty Fee: 5% royalty
Advertising Fee: 2% national ad fund

Available Markets:


United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WV, WI, WY

Start your own East Coast Wings + Grill Franchise

East Coast Wings + Grill is a full service, family dining wings franchise that spotlights buffalo wings. Guests can choose from 50+ different award-winning wing flavors and 7 heat indexes. Our secret East Coast Wings + Grill wing sauce has been a catalyst in winning the Best Hot Sauce at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, NY. East Coast Wings + Grill prides itself in offering a complete dining experience by providing a warm and inviting atmosphere, a variety of menu items including signature burgers, flatbreads, skillets, craft beer, and exceptional hospitality. Our mission is to find the best entrepreneurs to join our chicken wings franchise and staying committed to helping these franchisees succeed.

East Coast Wings + Grill Franchise

Why Franchise

East Coast Wings + Grill is a Brand that has great community connections in all size markets. There is solid brand awareness in core markets and a loyal customer base. Below are additional reasons why you should franchise with East Coast Wings + Grill:

Focus on Franchisee and Guest Satisfaction

  • Positive dining experience for the guest
  • Positive investment experience for the franchisee

East Coast Wings + Grill FranchiseStrong Brand Reputation and Relevancy

  • Neighborhood, family friendly casual dining restaurant
  • Broad customer base - families, groups, all income levels, locals
  • Positive experience for the guest -expansive menu, great food quality, inviting ambiance and décor, exceptional hospitality
  • Loyal guests who live and work in the area
  • Founded in North Carolina
  • Sports environment without being a sports bar
  • Culture of Brand built on guest service and food quality

Industry Leading Unit Level Economics and ROI Model - Driven by Unit Level Economics®

  • Positive financial experience for franchisees
  • Strong sales to investment ratio
  • Efficient footprint/prototype
  • Inline or end cap - no need for a free-standing building
  • High unit continuity rate
  • Fast Casual model available

Trusted and Experienced Franchisor with High Franchisee Satisfaction

  • East Coast Wings + Grill FranchiseExecutive team and ownership have combined over 120 years of restaurant experience
  • Executive team and ownership have combined over 75 years in franchising
  • Best in class supply chain and vendor relations
  • High quality franchisees - engaged, smart, passionate, committed
  • Accessibility to Corporate team
  • Company member of International Franchise Association and National Restaurant Association

Attractive Financial Performance*

  • Average Gross sales - $1,863,771 (2.0 model)
  • Average EBIT-17.03% (2.0 model)
  • Sales to investment ratio - 2.70 to 1 (2.0 model)
  • Average Investment including TI in 2019 $510,000**

**This data was provided by Franchisees opening in 2019. Development figures was submitted by franchisees as reported in FDD document specifically for 2.0 model development. Will vary market to market.

East Coast Wings + Grill Franchise

Our Opportunity

East Coast Wings + Grill is a strong player in the casual, fast casual/wing restaurant segment that focuses on regional and national craft beer selections. We are growing and want to award an East Coast Wings + Grill franchise to high caliber, well-qualified people who understand and believe in the value of a mutually beneficial franchise relationship. People who can develop restaurants in a timely and efficient manner in markets and locations that can support and sustain successful restaurants. People who can execute to our operating standards while upholding our purpose, mission and values.

When it comes to franchise opportunities, timing is important. You want an established brand with well-defined systems and a strong customer following. And, you want growth potential. You want to ensure that the territory you have interest in, is available. The time is now, the opportunity is right in front of you.

This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.

Learn More

Looking for more information about opening a East Coast Wings + Grill location in your area?

Share This Page

Subscribe to Our Newsletters