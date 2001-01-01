East Coast Wings + Grill Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$200,000
|Net Worth:
|$600,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$40,000
|Total Investment:
|$434,268 - $982,275
|Royalty Fee:
|5% royalty
|Advertising Fee:
|2% national ad fund
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WV, WI, WY
Start your own East Coast Wings + Grill Franchise
East Coast Wings + Grill is a full service, family dining wings franchise that spotlights buffalo wings. Guests can choose from 50+ different award-winning wing flavors and 7 heat indexes. Our secret East Coast Wings + Grill wing sauce has been a catalyst in winning the Best Hot Sauce at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, NY. East Coast Wings + Grill prides itself in offering a complete dining experience by providing a warm and inviting atmosphere, a variety of menu items including signature burgers, flatbreads, skillets, craft beer, and exceptional hospitality. Our mission is to find the best entrepreneurs to join our chicken wings franchise and staying committed to helping these franchisees succeed.
Why Franchise
East Coast Wings + Grill is a Brand that has great community connections in all size markets. There is solid brand awareness in core markets and a loyal customer base. Below are additional reasons why you should franchise with East Coast Wings + Grill:
Focus on Franchisee and Guest Satisfaction
Strong Brand Reputation and Relevancy
Industry Leading Unit Level Economics and ROI Model - Driven by Unit Level Economics®
Trusted and Experienced Franchisor with High Franchisee Satisfaction
Attractive Financial Performance*
**This data was provided by Franchisees opening in 2019. Development figures was submitted by franchisees as reported in FDD document specifically for 2.0 model development. Will vary market to market.
Our Opportunity
East Coast Wings + Grill is a strong player in the casual, fast casual/wing restaurant segment that focuses on regional and national craft beer selections. We are growing and want to award an East Coast Wings + Grill franchise to high caliber, well-qualified people who understand and believe in the value of a mutually beneficial franchise relationship. People who can develop restaurants in a timely and efficient manner in markets and locations that can support and sustain successful restaurants. People who can execute to our operating standards while upholding our purpose, mission and values.
When it comes to franchise opportunities, timing is important. You want an established brand with well-defined systems and a strong customer following. And, you want growth potential. You want to ensure that the territory you have interest in, is available. The time is now, the opportunity is right in front of you.
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
