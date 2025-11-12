Payroll Vault Opens New Franchise in North Idaho Region

November 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho – Payroll Vault announced today it has expanded in Idaho, signing a Coeur d’Alene-based married couple with payroll, taxation and sales expertise as its newest franchisee.

Entrepreneurs Holly and Jay Matous purchased a Payroll Vault franchise to capitalize on the success of their current company, HM Accounting and Taxation, which has more than 3,000 clients. As a CPA and Enrolled Agent, Holly will bring her financial service background to the mix, while Jay will add his marketing and sales expertise from his experience in enterprise software.

“Payroll Vault provides a tremendous opportunity to complement our existing tax preparation business,” Holly said. “Payroll Vault’s proven expertise in the payroll space and outstanding commitment to customer service led us to investing in the franchise.”

“The Payroll Vault model continues to attract CPAs, Enrolled Agents and other financial service practitioners who are committed to providing a next-level, boutique-style experience, which the small and medium-sized business community deserve,” said Oakscale Franchise Partner’s President Joshua Kovacs, who manages franchise sales for the Payroll Vault brand. “As a franchise sales organization (FSO), we help franchisors and franchisees realize their vision, creating long-term, sustainable success through a complete package of award-winning technology, insightful training and effective marketing support.”

The new Payroll Vault franchise will cover the business community in northern Idaho, which includes Coeur d’Alene, Hayden and Post Falls.

“The North Idaho region is growing in population and new businesses,” Jay said. “We believe it is underserved in the payroll space. We believe that there are several advantages for clients who have their payroll, accounting and tax services under one roof.”

