 Payroll Vault Franchising, LLC. Franchise Opportunity
Payroll Vault Franchising, LLC. Franchise Opportunity

Testimonials

My hope for this and the Altitude conference was to help me and the team expand and develop knowledge and enthusiasm. This year’s conference resonated with me the most. It was a great mix of technical and heart. I very much appreciate the great work both of you, Tricia, Becky and Christina did on this conference. Thanks again.

Kevin Nash
Owner, San Diego, California

I have been a franchise owner since 2013. It was a good decision for me because I am a CPA and had been doing payroll as a losing division in my practice. All my clients did payroll differently and wanted me to follow what they were doing. There was a lot of wasted time that we could have been doing more profitable projects. I ran into Sean Manning at a seminar I was at for my CPA practice software, heard Sean speak and knew it was what my company needed. Once I split it out, my payroll became profitable. We had a streamlined way of doing it, and a corporate office standing behind it that had the time to work on processes, advertising, and countless other things I just didn’t have time for with my practice. I was able to service and make my clients happy and not go broke doing it. As a matter of fact, I am currently in talks with Payroll Vault about adding a second location.

Zane Glover
Owner, Fort Collins, Co/Cheyenne, Wy

Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $100,000
Net Worth: $250,000
Franchise Fee: $56,000
Total Investment: $65,460 - $99,970
Royalty Fee: 6%
Advertising Fee: 1% of gross revenue/month locally; $300/month nationally

Available Markets:


United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, ID, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MA, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NC, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VT, WV, WY

PAYROLL VAULT IS...
more than a low-cost franchise opportunity.

Payroll Vault is a customer service oriented, local payroll service provider that handles payroll for small businesses. Since 2012, we've become a growing network of franchisees, each with their own unique ability to enhance the financial future of their local business community.

Why Franchise With Us

  • Growing Industry - With 30 million businesses in the US driving a $47 billion industry, this is the perfect time to join an emerging leader in full-service payroll. Take advantage of our franchise, or license opportunity for existing accounting firms, and become part of a flourishing industry.
  • Fulfilling A Need - Changing compliance standards driven by legislation is keeping payroll in the top three outsourced business services. We track the frequently changing payroll compliance standards so companies avoid payroll and other workforce-related penalties.
  • Market Accessibility - In the US, small businesses generate 65% of new jobs, and 97% of businesses employ less than 100 employees. With ever-changing regulations at the city, state, and national levels, small businesses need a reliable, local provider that can provide a personal, consultative approach for their workforce management needs.
  • Revenue Potential - Our low-cost franchise opportunity offers monthly, quarterly, and annual recurring revenue streams which is scalable from a single location with NO Brick-and-Mortar build-out necessary. The annuitized revenue makes this business attractive and can be created as a legacy.
  • Workforce Management - Option to enter a Business-to-Business model as Owner/Operator to minimize labor costs with no accounts receivable, credit cards, checks, or inventory needed. Or work as Semi-absentee Owner (part-time) with minimal support staff.
  • Community, Discovery & Influence - Channel the stress of a traditional job into the energy of business ownership and make lifelong connections that enrich and empower your community.
  • Investing In Your Future - The financial investment that creates a personal legacy and builds value for your future.

Training and Support

No experience or certification is necessary to start up your Payroll Vault, only the drive to succeed. Our 3-day comprehensive virtual training will kickstart your business. Be assured that you will have the support and training from our Corporate Team and franchise community. Monthly support calls, two annual conferences, a variety of continuing education programs in every division, and direct access to your peers will help you DEVELOP and GROW your Payroll Vault franchise business.

Once you become a franchise owner, we also provide complimentary access to the American Payroll Association basic training. The training will provide additional and valuable knowledge and terminology about the payroll industry.

We provide you with the keys to endless opportunities. You are awarded a complete and proven business model with clearly defined best practices that cover all areas of operations, sales, and firm management. You will have the tools and resources you need to optimize and grow your business.

This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.

