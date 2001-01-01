Payroll Vault Franchising, LLC. Franchise Opportunity
I have been a franchise owner since 2013. It was a good decision for me because I am a CPA and had been doing payroll as a losing division in my practice. All my clients did payroll differently and wanted me to follow what they were doing. There was a lot of wasted time that we could have been doing more profitable projects. I ran into Sean Manning at a seminar I was at for my CPA practice software, heard Sean speak and knew it was what my company needed. Once I split it out, my payroll became profitable. We had a streamlined way of doing it, and a corporate office standing behind it that had the time to work on processes, advertising, and countless other things I just didn’t have time for with my practice. I was able to service and make my clients happy and not go broke doing it. As a matter of fact, I am currently in talks with Payroll Vault about adding a second location.
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$100,000
|Net Worth:
|$250,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$56,000
|Total Investment:
|$65,460 - $99,970
|Royalty Fee:
|6%
|Advertising Fee:
|1% of gross revenue/month locally; $300/month nationally
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, ID, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MA, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NC, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VT, WV, WY
