Sola Salons Celebrates Milestone with Opening in Greenville, SC

DENVER, Nov. 13, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Sola Salons announces the opening of its 750th studio location in Downtown Greenville, South Carolina.

"Reaching our 750th location reflects the hard work and commitment of our franchise owners and the strength of the Sola Salons community," said Daryl Hurst, President & COO of Sola Salons. "This milestone underscores our mission to be the premier destination where health, wellness, and beauty professionals take control of their careers and find lasting success."

The Greenville location is owned by Four S LLC , whose franchise success story exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit Sola Salons fosters. As a multi-unit franchisee, Four S has made waves within the Sola Salons system, earning Marketing Partner of the Year and Franchise Growth awards at Sola's annual franchise conference.

"Opening the 750th Sola Salons location is incredibly rewarding," said Haynes Chidsey, Sola Salons multi-unit franchise CEO. "It's about more than providing salon suites - it's about creating an environment where beauty professionals can grow their businesses, connect with their community, and embrace the freedom of entrepreneurship at a local level."

