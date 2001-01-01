Sola Salons Franchise Opportunity

Sola Salons is redefining what it means to be a leader in the salon suites industry. Founded 20 years ago with the goal of creating a supportive community for independent beauty professionals, Sola has grown into the largest salon suites concept with over 730 locations nationwide. This franchise opportunity is more than just a business--it's a recession-resistant, B2B real estate model that supports entrepreneurs and empowers beauty professionals to achieve their dreams of salon ownership.

By leasing fully-equipped salon suites with minimal staffing requirements, high occupancy and retention rates, and exceptional support, Sola Salons offers a proven pathway to entrepreneurship. It's not just about providing spaces; it's about building a community and reshaping the future of the beauty industry.

WHY CHOOSE SOLA SALONS

As a Sola Salons franchisee, you'll create an inviting space where talented beauty professionals rent individual suites to build thriving businesses. Your suite renters bring their dedicated clientele, ensuring steady business flow and recurring revenue. Our proven model and ongoing support provide all the tools you need to succeed in this growing industry.

Trusted Brand Name with National Awareness

Since 2004, Sola has been the leader in the salon suite category. Over the years, we've cultivated a win-win-win ecosystem that supports:

Beauty Professionals: We're the gateway to achieving their dream of salon ownership without the typical risks and overhead.

We're the gateway to achieving their dream of salon ownership without the typical risks and overhead. Customers: We're a trusted source for personalized salon suites in a high-end environment.

We're a trusted source for personalized salon suites in a high-end environment. Franchisees: We offer the advantage of a nationally recognized brand with a strong reputation, giving a competitive edge from day one.

This strategy has propelled us to the forefront of the industry, with a strong national presence and name recognition that sets us apart from other salon suite concepts.

A Strong Foundation for Success

Our brand stands strong with a mature, stable, and internet-insulated value proposition, providing a robust foundation for entrepreneurs.

Simple, Low-Risk Business Model: With no or few onsite employees, predictable fixed expenses when occupied, and no cash handling, our business model reduces complexity and financial variability. Our salon suite franchise is shielded from technological obsolescence, focusing on B2B relationships with beauty professionals instead of consumer marketing.

With no or few onsite employees, predictable fixed expenses when occupied, and no cash handling, our business model reduces complexity and financial variability. Our salon suite franchise is shielded from technological obsolescence, focusing on B2B relationships with beauty professionals instead of consumer marketing. A Growing Industry: Benefit from the continued growth in the beauty and wellness sector, a recession-resistant $100 billion industry. Our proven, industry-leading systems give you everything you need to confidently build and grow your salon suite franchise in this flourishing market.

Empowering Success with Cutting-Edge Technology

Sola Salons equips franchisees and beauty professionals with innovative technology to streamline operations and drive growth. Our platforms offered, including salon management systems and Book Now with SolaGenius integration, offer a competitive edge in attracting and retaining customers. These tools provide valuable insights and efficient booking experiences, helping franchisees make data-driven decisions, optimize operations, and maximize profits.

TRAINING & SUPPORT

At Sola Salons, we're committed to equipping you with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to thrive as a franchise owner. Our training program is designed to support you every step of the way. Here's how we set our owners up for success: