Hounds Town USA Celebrates New Location Openings and Spurs Connection at 2025 Townie Reunion

November 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // RONKONKOMA, N.Y. – Hounds Town USA celebrated growth and innovation at its annual Townie Reunion in San Antonio, Texas. The multi-day event brought together franchisees, corporate leaders, and brand partners from across the country to celebrate shared success.

This year, the brand launched new technology, elevated its training through Hounds Town University, and expanded local marketing support.

The 2025 Townie Awards honored standout franchisees, managers, and teams who exemplify the values and mission of Hounds Town USA. Among this year’s honorees were:

Jessica & Jamie Enders (Hounds Town Henderson, NV) – Founder “Maggie” Award, honoring the franchisees who best embody Hounds Town’s mission.

Roger Burzanko (Hounds Town Cleveland – Brunswick, OH) – We Do It for the Dogs Award, recognizing exceptional commitment to rescue partnerships and community engagement.

Chelsea Marshall (Hounds Town Sanford & Winter Park, FL) – Leader of the Pack Award, recognizing a manager who leads by example, inspires their team, and drives success with vision and dedication.

Jackie Rector (Hounds Town Palm Coast – Bunnell, FL) – Pup of the Year Award, celebrating new franchisees who exemplify operational excellence and cultural alignment.

Hounds Town Springfield South – The Ozarks, MO – Best in Show Award, for outstanding local marketing execution.

Hounds Town Wake Forest, NC – Stanley Pup Award, for highest 2024 sales by time open.

“Each year, the Townie Reunion reminds us how special this community is,” said Rob Flanagan, CEO of Hounds Town USA. “This year, our franchisees were at the center of everything, from planning the agenda to shaping the content through surveys that drove 75% of the sessions and content. That level of collaboration defines who we are as a brand. As we head into 2026, we’ll remain committed to building on that foundation of partnership and shared purpose.”

SOURCE Hounds Town USA

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.