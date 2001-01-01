Hounds Town USA Franchise Opportunity
Testimonials
The fact that Hounds Town really takes the time to look at the behavior of the dog, and group the dog in the correct pack; they’re really maximizing their time, and they’re safe and well cared for.
The business model really stood out to me because of the way they do it differently. It’s all based on dog behavior and everything is based on the dog’s point of view.
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$150,000
|Net Worth:
|$500,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$45,000
|Total Investment:
|$266,000 - $493,000
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
Hounds Town USA is a fully interactive doggy daycare
