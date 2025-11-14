JINYA Ramen Bar Expands in Greater Phoenix Area

LOS ANGELES - JINYA Ramen Bar is bringing its bold take on traditional Japanese ramen to Peoria with the opening of its newest location at The Trailhead near the Peoria Sunrise Mountain Preserve.

To celebrate, JINYA will host a grand opening event on Nov. 19, offering the first 100 guests a free ramen bowl on their next visit.

“We’re excited to bring JINYA Ramen Bar to Peoria and continue our growth in the Phoenix area,” said Tomo Takahashi, founder and CEO of JINYA Holdings Inc. “Peoria is a thriving community, and we’re looking forward to serving authentic Japanese ramen in a neighborhood that values quality, culture and connection.”

Once open, the Peoria location will operate Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

At JINYA, ramen is more than a meal — it’s an experience. Guests can indulge in slow-simmered, thick, flavorful broths perfectly paired with handcrafted noodles. Toppings like tender pork chashu, shrimp wonton and seasoned eggs add depth to every bowl, while small plates and craft beer selections complete the dining experience. With a commitment to authentic flavors and quality ingredients, JINYA brings an elevated take on traditional ramen. JINYA is ramen culture, where the relationship between broth and noodles is at the heart of every dish.

