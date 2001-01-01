JINYA Ramen Bar franchise opportunity

JINYA Ramen Bar is an acclaimed Japanese ramen restaurant that gives this side of the Pacific a glimpse of what true ramen culture is like. Founded in 2010 by Tomo Takahashi, the son of a successful restaurateur. Takahashi spent his childhood at his family's robatayaki concept in Ehime, Japan, where he immersed himself in traditional Japanese cooking methods and honed his hospitality management skills. Fulfilling his life-long dream of honoring his family's legacy, Takahashi opened Los Angeles-based JINYA and began franchising it to major cities throughout North America. JINYA's focus on kaizen - the Japanese practice of continuous improvement - means its guests will always receive the highest-quality ramen bowls. From the water used to prepare its broth to the special aging process that its noodles undergo, JINYA ensures guests experience ramen like it's meant to be - with thick, rich broth in perfect balance with flavorful noodles. Add to Request List Added Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.