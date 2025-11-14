Perkins American Food Co Expands With Multi-Unit Franchise Deal

November 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS, TX - Perkins American Food Co. has announced plans for new locations across the greater Dallas area through a multi-unit franchise agreement with Raj DFW LLC, led by business partners Bansari Patel, Chetana Patel, and Naren Patel.

“Our team is excited to be part of the Perkins evolution and we’re looking forward to becoming part of this community and sharing the comfort and care that make Perkins so special,” said Naren Patel, Franchise Owner of Perkins American Food Co. “We chose to invest in Perkins because of its strong heritage, loyal guest base, and commitment to great food and genuine hospitality.”

Naren Patel, currently a landlord for a Perkins restaurant in Kansas, was inspired by his connection to the brand to pursue a franchise partnership. A seasoned hotelier with prior restaurant ownership experience in Chicago, he brings operational insight and hospitality expertise to the venture. Bansari Patel, an established restaurateur and owner of an Indian restaurant in Dallas, contributes valuable local market knowledge and hands-on restaurant management experience.

Chetana Patel, a pharmacist and business owner with multiple pharmacies in the Dallas metro area, adds a fresh, community-focused perspective to the partnership.

“We are thrilled to partner with Bansari, Chetana, and Naren to grow Perkins in Texas," said Peter Ortiz, Chief Development Officer for Ascent Hospitality Management, parent company to Perkins American Food Co. "Their business acumen and operational experience makes them ideal partners to develop the Perkins Griddle & Go concept in Dallas.

