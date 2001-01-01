Perkins Restaurant & Bakery Franchise Opportunity

Perkins - A Concept That Stands The Test Of Time

In today's market, the opportunity to buy a Perkins® restaurant franchise business couldn't be better for experienced restaurateurs interested in aligning with a concept that has withstood the test of time. Now more than ever, restaurant customers are looking for value without sacrificing selection and taste. A top leader in the family restaurant dining segment since 1958, Perkins offers high quality, flavorful and affordable menu options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and late nights. With 290+ locations open or in development across the U.S. and Canada, the heritage of the Perkins brand and the ability to adapt to current consumer trends have placed it among the top performing companies in the family restaurant franchise segment.

It's time to take a fresh look at Perkins Restaurants. Find out how you can own one of the best family restaurant franchises in the business, and deliver the Perkins experience to loyal diners, through single-unit operations and multi-unit ownership franchise opportunities. Perkins gives you the chance to bring comfort, value, and great taste to your community - not to mention solid growth potential to your own career in foodservice.

Perkins has a vision for the future, and wants you to be part of it: our goal is to continue to offer great food and memorable dining experiences to guests across the continent!

Why Perkins® Restaurants (a top restaurant franchise)

When buying a family restaurant franchise, there are many reasons to consider Perkins Restaurant. Dedication to family dining is just one of many reasons for our business's success. And now, more than ever, restaurant customers are looking for value without sacrificing selection and taste. Here are some of the reasons Perkins is one of today's top restaurant franchises:

A Restaurant Franchise Opportunity Backed by Experience!

A trusted name in the restaurant industry.

A professional, dedicated support team with experience that has come from successfully supporting hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations in regions across the country.

A comfortable, family-oriented restaurant concept with broad appeal.

Perkins restaurant franchise owners are able to enjoy a wealth of benefits:

Numerous desirable territories available for growth.

No "hidden" fees or costs in the franchise agreement.

Flexible models that are designed and optimized for efficiency, easy expansion and off-premises dining. Format options include: inline, endcap, retrofit and ground-up all with carry-out windows and patio seating options.

Multiple revenue streams across multiple dayparts (breakfast, lunch and dinner, even late night).

In-house bakery.

Menu items that appeal to guests of all ages.

Ongoing research and development of new flavors and featured items.

Top-notch Restaurant Franchise Support

What makes Perkins® a top restaurant franchise program is the support we provide to help run your restaurant business: from restaurant design and build-out of your location, to your grand opening and daily operations, the Perkins franchise support team is there for you every step of the way. Perkins' corporate-based and on-site operations and franchise management training is best in class, and specifically designed to meet the needs of experienced multi-unit franchisees and their operations teams. Whether we are assisting with locating suitable real estate, or with kitchen procedures, purchasing, marketing, and more, we leverage all of the resources, systems, and services Perkins has perfected through the years. Best of all, this expertise is delivered one-on-one, through your own personal franchise consultant. Extremely well-versed in the restaurant business and Perkins Restaurants in particular, your franchise consultant acts as your liaison, bringing together the resources you need before, during, and after the restaurant opening. Whether it's ordering fixtures, handling a particular operational challenge, or planning for expansion, your franchise consultant is there to help. Simply put, they're committed to you and your growth opportunities over the long term.

Here is just some of the unparalleled support we provide to our family of restaurant franchises, from the corporate-based opening team to dedicated franchise consultants:

Access to our exclusive recipes.

Use of our recognized brand name.

Guidance on site selection and restaurant design.

Comprehensive headquarters-based and on-site training.

On-site visits and remote support from dedicated local Perkins representatives and corporate staff.

A focus on cost control and quality through established, approved supply sources.

A complete confidential procedures manual.

Exclusive business operating software systems.

Help with purchasing equipment and inventory from approved suppliers.

Marketing assistance, including professionally designed promotional materials.

Join Perkins and leverage our name, our established systems, and our special recipes - all while pleasing your guests and charting your future in the industry.