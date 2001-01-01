Penn Station East Coast Subs Franchise Opportunity

About The Franchise

Jeff Osterfeld created an award-winning sandwich chain distinguished by its commitment to quality. Jeff’s journey began with the deli he opened right after college in 1985 in Dayton, Ohio. Just three short years later, he sold his first Penn Station franchise and he remains actively involved in the business. Unlike many other franchises, Penn Station, Inc. is privately-owned which enables us the agility to implement a strategic, long-term view to all facets of the business.

Today, the Penn Station difference still begins with our signature premium products, grilled and baked to perfection to create the best tasting sandwich. Our award-winning food is what sets us apart from all other sandwich chains and we believe our customers can taste the difference. Our craveable products are truly unique, which is why many Penn Station consumers become customers for life. In fact, Penn Station restaurants enjoy a unique position within the sandwich category—systemwide, our lunch and dinner dayparts are nearly evenly divided! This means that we are not perceived as just a delicious lunch option, customers also consider Penn Station as a dinner experience as well.

If you are passionate about our brand and committed to operational excellence and fantastic customer service, a Penn Station franchise may be right for you. If you are interested in owning one or more restaurants, we invite you to review our franchise information and contact us today. With many attractive development territories available for multi-unit growth, there has never been a better time to become a Penn Station franchisee.

Steps to Ownership

Review Website Information Select Your Available Territory Submit Franchise Application Complete Call with Franchise Specialist Complete Qualification Process Attend Exploratory Meeting Finalize Franchise Approval Complete Development Agreement

Franchise Territories Available

Development incentives currently available for certain eligible target growth areas. Contact Penn Station today for additional information about the Target Growth Area Development Incentive Program.

Franchise Support

We pride ourselves on our operational focus and simplicity. Unlike many other brands, Penn Station’s comprehensive, award-winning franchisee training program is completed in just four weeks.

We strive to offer our franchisees a best-in-class support system, including: Site Selection, Restaurant Design & Construction support, IT & Online Ordering, Operations & Training, Marketing, and Financial Reporting.