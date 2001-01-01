Phenix Salon Suites Franchise Opportunity

Phenix Salon Suites, a California-based salon suite franchise, is a coworking concept that offers an opportunity for salon and lifestyle professionals to have their own salon suite within a larger, well-located salon. Founded in 2007 by Gina Rivera, whose family has been in the salon industry since 1929 and as a stylist herself, the concept realizes Rivera's dream to support the goals of lifestyle professionals across the country. Phenix Salon Suites began franchising in 2012 and today has 285 salons in 33 states. Recognized 7 years in a row on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list, Phenix Salon Suites is acknowledged as an industry leader with franchise opportunities available in a number of key markets throughout the United States.

Phenix Salon Suites is continuing to add volume to its system with new multi-unit developers and entrepreneurial lifestyle professionals.

The brand announced a 20% increase in new salon openings along with more than 55 new signed multi-unit franchise agreements this year alone. A number of these have been in new markets for the brand including New York, New Jersey, Houston, Sarasota, Pittsburgh, just to name a few.

The momentum comes amidst independent health, wellness and beauty professionals' increasing demand for the safety and security offered by individualized suites for rent available through the Phenix model. In fact, Phenix Salon Suites has seen more than a 78% increase in inquiries from salon and lifestyle professionals in recent months. The increase is largely due to the attractive qualities offered by Phenix Salon Suites including free laundry services, 24/7 access, customizable, private suites and highly competitive rates.

As the opportunity for leasing these coworking spaces grows, Phenix is attracting new franchisees with varying backgrounds, from restaurant owners to C-suite executives. With a robust pipeline in place, the brand anticipates signing 50 new deals before the end of the year and 80-100 additional deals by the end of 2021.

"Now is the perfect time to franchise with Phenix Salon Suites," said Brian Kelley, President & COO of Phenix Salon Suites. "The salon industry has proven its resiliency time and time again and, given the increased safety and security of the private suite-based model, we've seen a strong rise in inquiries from salon professionals and franchise candidates over the last few months. As Phenix Salon Suites has experienced incredible growth throughout 2020 with 19 new salons opening since March alone, we're very excited with the accelerated growth planned for the brand through 2021.

Phenix Salon Suites was one of the first boutique salon suite concept to offer luxury, spacious suites for independent salon and lifestyle professionals to rent on a month-to-month basis and become their own boss. Founded by Gina Rivera, a salon industry veteran and stylist herself, Phenix Salon Suites created the most robust mobile app in the industry named after our founder, Gina's Platform. The app was created with the salon professional in mind with more features and benefits than any of its competitors. Since its launch in 2019, Phenix Salon Suites' mobile App has grown 400%.

Alongside the health, wellness and beauty industry that has been consistently growing 15-20% annually, opportunities to own a Phenix Salon Suite franchise continue to arise. Most recently, Phenix Salon Suites was ranked in the top 100 on Entrepreneur magazine's first Top Growth Franchises list. This list recognizes the 150 companies with the greatest positive franchise unit growth in North America over a three-year period, based on data submitted for Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® ranking.

As Phenix Salon Suites continues its growth, the brand has its sights set on expanding both nationally and internationally with experienced multi-unit franchise operators. Attractive growth markets include various cities and states throughout the country including Houston, Chicago, Columbus, Detroit, Boston, Upstate New York and New York City. Phenix Salon Suites also has room to grow in Washington, Oregon, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Northern California.

While no salon experience is necessary, the most successful franchisees have a working knowledge of commercial real estate, general business experience and are well-capitalized with the ability to invest $300,000 or more. Financing is available for approved credit through our lending partners.