PIRTEK Franchise Opportunity

Open A Hydraulic and Industrial Hose Service Franchise

Hydraulic and Industrial Hose Maintenance and Replacement Is An Essential Service For Many Industries.

Who Is Pirtek USA?

PIRTEK is a growing global network of over 475 franchise locations with consistent success as the industry's top hydraulic and industrial hose service business. PIRTEK is a trusted B2B industrial service franchise with clients across several essential industries. Our customers rely on us to provide professional preventative maintenance and emergency hose replacement to avoid costly equipment downtime and lost progress due to a failed hose. In addition to earning clients' trust in the field, we've also made amazing relationships with our existing franchise partners. PIRTEK hydraulic and industrial hose service franchise owners enjoy a collaborative experience in a business built by honest people looking to solve problems however they can.

Why Pirtek Usa?

There are many advantages to working with PIRTEK. As a PIRTEK franchisee, you have access to various valuable resources and our 40+ years of experience in the hydraulic and industrial hose service industry. In addition to expert personal guidance, our franchisees take advantage of some of the following support every day:

Use of our well-established brand name and services

Marketing programs, tools, and collateral

One-on-one business coaching

Access to our software and other tech resources

Use of our time-tested business model

Our Recession-Resistant Franchise Opportunity

When selecting a franchise concept to invest in, you must consider a long list of potential outcomes. In 2020, an economic downturn and a global pandemic made a lasting imprint on the world. All types of businesses were hit hard, but PIRTEK's hydraulic and industrial hose service franchises overcame all obstacles and continued to serve our clients. PIRTEK is a recession-resistant franchise, and our services are essential. When our clients' equipment goes down due to a failed hose, all progress is lost, which means lost revenue. Our mobile hose service team is ready 24/7/365 and will arrive on-site with a 1-Hour ETA.

Our clients look forward to a superior level of dependability when hiring a PIRTEK hydraulic and industrial hose service franchise. Here is a list of some of the essential industries we serve as a recession-resistant business:

Construction

Recycling

Garbage & Waste Disposal

Manufacturing

Transportation

Earthmoving

Oil & Gas

Material Handling

A Tiered Investment, Scale Your Industrial Franchise

We want to help you make the best decision for your situation, which is why our investment structure will vary depending on your size and location. Our tiered investments each offer unique benefits depending on how you would like to structure your business in the early days.

TIER 1 FRANCHISE

A full-service PIRTEK franchise investment includes a store location, full staff, and fully equipped mobile service vehicles for your crew to take around to job sites. So if you believe your region is the ideal fit for a PIRTEK franchise, this total investment might be your best bet.

TIER 2 FRANCHISE

For someone looking to make a smaller investment and grow their business slowly, PIRTEK offers a fully mobile business option. Tier 2 investors can take some time to generate income and build their clientele before converting to a Tier 1 brick-and-mortar location.

Estimated Initial Investment for Tier 1 and Tier 2* locations is $211,400 - $610,300. *Tier 2s are not available for all locations

