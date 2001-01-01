PIRTEK Franchise Opportunity
The network of franchisees is very supportive of each other. Questions get answered, and inventory gets shared. More recently the support coming from PIRTEK USA has expanded and been very engaged. The PIRTEK USA sales team has directly influenced our sales growth and is appreciated. Finally, the annual meeting facilitates getting back together with other members of the network to catch up and share ideas, successes, and challenges.
I appreciate the national branding and name recognition; the franchise structure has strong systems and an exceptional product. It also gives you as a franchisee, access to high quality products and material. Another great perk is the buying power of the corporate structure, being backed by the team at PIRTEK USA you have that ability to source and find those products that our competitors might not be able to. Lastly, it is a big benefit to have the corporate sales and marketing support, to help you focus on running your business, while they handle all of the pinpointed specialty aspects of promoting our brand.
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$211,400 - $610,300
|Net Worth:
|$250,000 - $750,000
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
Open A Hydraulic and Industrial Hose Service Franchise
Hydraulic and Industrial Hose Maintenance and Replacement Is An Essential Service For Many Industries.
Who Is Pirtek USA?
PIRTEK is a growing global network of over 475 franchise locations with consistent success as the industry's top hydraulic and industrial hose service business. PIRTEK is a trusted B2B industrial service franchise with clients across several essential industries. Our customers rely on us to provide professional preventative maintenance and emergency hose replacement to avoid costly equipment downtime and lost progress due to a failed hose. In addition to earning clients' trust in the field, we've also made amazing relationships with our existing franchise partners. PIRTEK hydraulic and industrial hose service franchise owners enjoy a collaborative experience in a business built by honest people looking to solve problems however they can.
Why Pirtek Usa?
There are many advantages to working with PIRTEK. As a PIRTEK franchisee, you have access to various valuable resources and our 40+ years of experience in the hydraulic and industrial hose service industry. In addition to expert personal guidance, our franchisees take advantage of some of the following support every day:
Our Recession-Resistant Franchise Opportunity
When selecting a franchise concept to invest in, you must consider a long list of potential outcomes. In 2020, an economic downturn and a global pandemic made a lasting imprint on the world. All types of businesses were hit hard, but PIRTEK's hydraulic and industrial hose service franchises overcame all obstacles and continued to serve our clients. PIRTEK is a recession-resistant franchise, and our services are essential. When our clients' equipment goes down due to a failed hose, all progress is lost, which means lost revenue. Our mobile hose service team is ready 24/7/365 and will arrive on-site with a 1-Hour ETA.
Our clients look forward to a superior level of dependability when hiring a PIRTEK hydraulic and industrial hose service franchise. Here is a list of some of the essential industries we serve as a recession-resistant business:
A Tiered Investment, Scale Your Industrial Franchise
We want to help you make the best decision for your situation, which is why our investment structure will vary depending on your size and location. Our tiered investments each offer unique benefits depending on how you would like to structure your business in the early days.
TIER 1 FRANCHISE
A full-service PIRTEK franchise investment includes a store location, full staff, and fully equipped mobile service vehicles for your crew to take around to job sites. So if you believe your region is the ideal fit for a PIRTEK franchise, this total investment might be your best bet.
TIER 2 FRANCHISE
For someone looking to make a smaller investment and grow their business slowly, PIRTEK offers a fully mobile business option. Tier 2 investors can take some time to generate income and build their clientele before converting to a Tier 1 brick-and-mortar location.
Estimated Initial Investment for Tier 1 and Tier 2* locations is $211,400 - $610,300. *Tier 2s are not available for all locations
