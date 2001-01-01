Poolwerx Franchise Opportunity

Backed by a global brand, Poolwerx partners can tap into the $7 billion swimming pool industry with multiple revenue streams including chemical, equipment, and retail sales plus year-round revenue from residential and commercial pool services like cleaning, maintenance, and repairs.

About Us

With over 70 franchisees in the US and 400 franchises worldwide, Poolwerx is the largest global retail and mobile franchise in the pool and spa industry. Since its founding in 1992, Poolwerx has been committed to top-tier training, creating operational efficiencies, and embracing technology to drive client satisfaction. Beyond servicing residential and commercial pools, spas, and hot tubs, Poolwerx also offers convenient, neighborhood retail locations with knowledgeable employees ready to help pool owners with all their pool needs and purchases.

Why Poolwerx?

Small cost, big revenue: Investments start at only $135,000 and average annual sales exceed $762,000 Training: Beyond our onboarding pool school program, partners have access to seasonal workshops and online training Field support: Our seasoned, regional Business Development Managers work with each partner to drive sales, promote growth, and cut costs Marketing: Leverage national campaigns and local area marketing support to acquire customers Tech investment: Poolwerx invests in technology that streamlines operations and increases profit margins Weak competition: Most existing pool businesses consist of small, unbranded, independents making it easy to penetrate new markets. Accolades: Poolwerx has been repeatedly ranked in the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. Franchisees benefit from Poolwerx's 30-year relationships with vendors and the mass purchasing power which decreases the risk of inventory or supply chain disruption

Becoming a Poolwerx Partner

Poolwerx partners are capitalizing on a $7 billion (and growing!) swimming pool industry. In addition to the multiple revenue streams from retail and services, our business benefits from recurring revenue from long-term customers. After all, once an in-ground pool is installed at a residential or commercial property, it requires ongoing maintenance and cannot be easily removed. So unlike many other franchise concepts, Poolwerx resists short-term fads and waning popularity. Here are some additional reasons our partners join Poolwerx:

Our four business model options allow our partners to invest at their preferred comfort level while leaving the window open to scale business at their convenience. Partners can choose from the following:

A single-van pool service franchise

A multi-van pool service franchise

A retail hub franchise with a multi-van service model

A multi-retail and multi-van franchise model

Additionally, existing pool store and service business owners can convert their operations to Poolwerx to access our extensive training, marketing support, executive business consulting, supply chain benefits, and partner network.

If you're new to the pool industry, Poolwerx will provide you with the education and tools required to get started. Once you graduate from our pool school, our Support Center specialists will help you set up your retail location or organize your van service, depending on the model selected.