Poolwerx Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$50,000 - $150,000
|Net Worth:
|$100,000 - $300,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$49,500
|Total Investment:
|$107,000 - $406,500
|Royalty Fee:
|5%-7%
|Advertising Fee:
|1%-3%
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
|
Backed by a global brand, Poolwerx partners can tap into the $7 billion swimming pool industry with multiple revenue streams including chemical, equipment, and retail sales plus year-round revenue from residential and commercial pool services like cleaning, maintenance, and repairs.
About Us
With over 70 franchisees in the US and 400 franchises worldwide, Poolwerx is the largest global retail and mobile franchise in the pool and spa industry. Since its founding in 1992, Poolwerx has been committed to top-tier training, creating operational efficiencies, and embracing technology to drive client satisfaction. Beyond servicing residential and commercial pools, spas, and hot tubs, Poolwerx also offers convenient, neighborhood retail locations with knowledgeable employees ready to help pool owners with all their pool needs and purchases.
Why Poolwerx?Poolwerx partners are capitalizing on a $7 billion (and growing!) swimming pool industry. In addition to the multiple revenue streams from retail and services, our business benefits from recurring revenue from long-term customers. After all, once an in-ground pool is installed at a residential or commercial property, it requires ongoing maintenance and cannot be easily removed. So unlike many other franchise concepts, Poolwerx resists short-term fads and waning popularity. Here are some additional reasons our partners join Poolwerx:
Becoming a Poolwerx Partner
Our four business model options allow our partners to invest at their preferred comfort level while leaving the window open to scale business at their convenience. Partners can choose from the following:
Additionally, existing pool store and service business owners can convert their operations to Poolwerx to access our extensive training, marketing support, executive business consulting, supply chain benefits, and partner network.
If you're new to the pool industry, Poolwerx will provide you with the education and tools required to get started. Once you graduate from our pool school, our Support Center specialists will help you set up your retail location or organize your van service, depending on the model selected.
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
Request Information
Looking for more information about Poolwerx? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.