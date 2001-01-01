Pure Fitness Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$500,000
|Net Worth:
|$2,000,000
Available Markets:
Canada: AB, BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, ON, PE, PQ, SK, YT
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
International Opportunities Available
|
The Pure Fitness Difference
Pure Fitness is a US subsidiary of the PureGym Group, which is a market leader in the High Value, Low Price sector who disrupted the gym market and pioneered affordable fitness in the UK. We were founded in 2008 as a challenger brand to more premium gym chains on the premise that a gym should be flexible, easy, and affordable for everyone. By following that mission, PureGym is now the largest gym chain in the UK and the second largest in Europe, with over 500 locations in operation and nearly 1.7 million members across 6 countries.
We are committed to bringing high quality, affordable gyms to everyone, everywhere to inspire healthier nations. We do this by placing technology at the heart of our model, enabling us to keep prices low, offer totally flexible no commitment monthly memberships, and opening our gyms day and night so that members can work out at a time that suits them.
Why Fitness?
Why Pure Fitness?
What You Get by Being Part of The Family
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
Request Information
Looking for more information about Pure Fitness? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.