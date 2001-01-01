Pure Fitness Franchise Opportunity

The Pure Fitness Difference Pure Fitness is a US subsidiary of the PureGym Group, which is a market leader in the High Value, Low Price sector who disrupted the gym market and pioneered affordable fitness in the UK. We were founded in 2008 as a challenger brand to more premium gym chains on the premise that a gym should be flexible, easy, and affordable for everyone. By following that mission, PureGym is now the largest gym chain in the UK and the second largest in Europe, with over 500 locations in operation and nearly 1.7 million members across 6 countries. We are committed to bringing high quality, affordable gyms to everyone, everywhere to inspire healthier nations. We do this by placing technology at the heart of our model, enabling us to keep prices low, offer totally flexible no commitment monthly memberships, and opening our gyms day and night so that members can work out at a time that suits them. Why Fitness? Simple Property Development Model - Clear, simple plans and layout schematics

- Clear, simple plans and layout schematics No Complex Food Service Regulations - Health & Fitness has relatively few trading regulations making it simpler and lower risk than traditional retail or F&B.

- Health & Fitness has relatively few trading regulations making it simpler and lower risk than traditional retail or F&B. No Ongoing Supply Chain of Products - Once a site is open there are no ongoing product supply requirements, which means there is a relatively low burden of management oversight and lower complexity to handle. Why Pure Fitness? Highly Flexible - Proven formats for a wide range of site sizes and adaptable to the property market and population concentrations.

- Proven formats for a wide range of site sizes and adaptable to the property market and population concentrations. Digitally Enabled - Out of the box consumer app and website allowing for a very low CPA which reduces cost of growth.

- Out of the box consumer app and website allowing for a very low CPA which reduces cost of growth. Low Staff Costs - Typically 9-12% of revenue (approx. 50% of industry average) What You Get by Being Part of The Family Real Estate We have our in-house real estate experts who will be able to guide and support you from selecting sites all the way through to the design and construction phase.

We have our in-house real estate experts who will be able to guide and support you from selecting sites all the way through to the design and construction phase. Marketing Our brand is what makes us special - our dedicated Marketing team will help to guide you on your journey whilst offering support and advice from pre-sales tactics to business-as-usual digital marketing.

Our brand is what makes us special - our dedicated Marketing team will help to guide you on your journey whilst offering support and advice from pre-sales tactics to business-as-usual digital marketing. Operations Our committed, professional team makes PureGym such a great place to be! Our experts will help develop and train your gym team so that you can have the best of the best.

Our committed, professional team makes PureGym such a great place to be! Our experts will help develop and train your gym team so that you can have the best of the best. IT & Other Tech Our IT Smart Suite is second to none. Our website and app are a key part of our tech-enabled operations and we offer everything you need to get your business started and will support the IT development from start to finish. This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.