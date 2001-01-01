PuroClean Franchise Opportunity
Testimonials
My wife and I bought our PuroClean franchise after a good amount of research and comparison to other franchise options. PuroClean stood out from the rest regarding unlimited income opportunity and growth potential. The freedom that the PuroClean model allows, while providing the supporting structure, systems and training we needed to start a successful restoration company, was a no-brainer. Since opening the doors of our business, we have grown substantially year after year.
We're in a unique business that is both financially and personally rewarding. My customers come to me at a time of loss, and I have the opportunity to make a difference in their lives. I do this by restoring their property and also by restoring their sense of security and their peace of mind. And, I make money doing it.
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$75,000
|Net Worth:
|$200,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$55,000
|Total Investment:
|$71,805 - $191,655
Available Markets:
Canada:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
Are you looking to create income and a financial future?
Did you ever dream of business ownership? What about a business that you would be proud to own, one that provides a service that people really need, and helps you make a great living?
What if you owned a business where the top 10% of franchisees averaged annual gross sales of over $2 million*?
PuroClean helps families and businesses overcome the everyday setbacks that can happen in the home or office--a pipe bursts, a dishwasher overflows, or more seriously, a fire or storm damages a property. Situations like this can, and do, arise at any time, making our business constantly in demand. Our franchise owners manage a crew to do the work, spend their time marketing the business, and establish relationships with the insurance agencies that drive business to PuroClean.
**Based on calendar year 2018, 176 of 189 reporting franchisees. This information appears in item 19 of our Franchise Disclosure Document. Your results may differ. There is no assurance that you will do as well.
Best of all, they are respected leaders in the community and love having a business that lets them enjoy time with their family. If this sounds like something you would enjoy, please inquire now to learn more.
PuroClean... A Low-Risk, High-Reward Franchise Brand
Founded in 2001, PuroClean has a comprehensive network of 280-plus franchise offices across North America. PuroClean technicians are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest in mitigation technology and procedures, while operating under a strict code of ethics. Each PuroClean office is independently owned and operated.
The PuroClean Advantage
PuroClean offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to be heroes of home and business restoration while building a lasting career in a real recession-proof industry.
With many years of experience, PuroClean has become one of the largest restoration franchises across North America. Our training and support ensure that each one of our franchise owners works with compassion, competence, and professionalism to become a hero in his or her community.
Here are some of the many benefits of the PuroClean business model
Each year, PuroClean franchise owners perform thousands of jobs throughout the United States and Canada. Our commitment to customer service excellence has earned us the position of restoration partner of choice for many North American insurance companies and property managers.
Steady Growth in a Stable Industry
Since the company was acquired by Mark Davis and Frank Torre in 2015, PuroClean has seen a steady unit growth of 20%.
As a franchising company,
