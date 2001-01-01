PuroClean Franchise Opportunity

Are you looking to create income and a financial future?

Did you ever dream of business ownership? What about a business that you would be proud to own, one that provides a service that people really need, and helps you make a great living?

What if you owned a business where the top 10% of franchisees averaged annual gross sales of over $2 million*?

PuroClean helps families and businesses overcome the everyday setbacks that can happen in the home or office--a pipe bursts, a dishwasher overflows, or more seriously, a fire or storm damages a property. Situations like this can, and do, arise at any time, making our business constantly in demand. Our franchise owners manage a crew to do the work, spend their time marketing the business, and establish relationships with the insurance agencies that drive business to PuroClean.

**Based on calendar year 2018, 176 of 189 reporting franchisees. This information appears in item 19 of our Franchise Disclosure Document. Your results may differ. There is no assurance that you will do as well.

Best of all, they are respected leaders in the community and love having a business that lets them enjoy time with their family. If this sounds like something you would enjoy, please inquire now to learn more.

PuroClean... A Low-Risk, High-Reward Franchise Brand

Founded in 2001, PuroClean has a comprehensive network of 280-plus franchise offices across North America. PuroClean technicians are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest in mitigation technology and procedures, while operating under a strict code of ethics. Each PuroClean office is independently owned and operated.

The PuroClean Advantage

PuroClean offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to be heroes of home and business restoration while building a lasting career in a real recession-proof industry.

With many years of experience, PuroClean has become one of the largest restoration franchises across North America. Our training and support ensure that each one of our franchise owners works with compassion, competence, and professionalism to become a hero in his or her community.

Here are some of the many benefits of the PuroClean business model

Low investment and high margins National name recognition and brand power

Flexibility of a home-based or an executive office model

Unrestricted market enabling unlimited growth

Proprietary claims management and operating systems

Certified state-of-the-art training facility

Ongoing field training and 24/7 technical support

Access to local, regional, and national accounts

Each year, PuroClean franchise owners perform thousands of jobs throughout the United States and Canada. Our commitment to customer service excellence has earned us the position of restoration partner of choice for many North American insurance companies and property managers.

Steady Growth in a Stable Industry

Since the company was acquired by Mark Davis and Frank Torre in 2015, PuroClean has seen a steady unit growth of 20%.

Overall revenue has also grown 58%, showing an increase in revenue for the individual franchise owners.

A significant growth-driving factor has been the work generated through negotiated programs with major insurance carriers across the country. This has increased eight-fold in the past four years.

In 2017, we expanded our training capabilities beyond the constraints of our facility by launching our Online Academy. Leveraging the power of technology, we have trained over 1,250 students and issued more than 1,900 online certificates.

In 2019, PuroClean climbed 79 spots in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 standings, taking the number 179 spot.

Entrepreneur also named us among their Top 500 Fastest-Growing Franchises and Top 500 Low-Cost Franchises in 2019.

As a franchising company,

we serve our franchise owners with dedication and respect.

With experienced leadership and support teams at our corporate headquarters in Tamarac, Florida, and in the field, we provide the tools that our franchise owners need in order to be successful.

From systems and processes for marketing and training, to program work with major insurance companies, our franchise owners get all the right skills and support to grow their local business.

The PuroClean Academy

The PuroClean Academy at the corporate headquarters includes a state-of-the-art, IICRC-approved Applied Structural Drying (ASD) facility we affectionately call our "Flood House", which is the focal point of real-life practical instruction. One of only 27 in the world, this is a premier ASD facility in the nation and assists us in providing the very highest level of training available anywhere.

The Experience

We provide a unique opportunity for insurance companies to train in our facility to ensure that their adjusters and others in the industry receive superb training to improve their own ability to serve their customers. The PuroClean Academy also consists of a high-tech classroom with special features to facilitate both in-person and remote learning opportunities.

It provides interactive webinars; live, interactive video presentations; and other hands-on learning opportunities for the most effective, specialized education. Overall, more than 1,000 PuroClean associates and insurance professionals have trained at the PuroClean Academy since its introduction in 2011.

PuroVet and PuroClean

Through our PuroVet program, we encourage and support military veterans to become entrepreneurs in their communities, in a career where they can continue to be the heroes they were destined to be. In 2018, we hosted the first-ever PuroVet free franchise giveaway, awarding Washington, D.C. resident Grant Springer, a 26-year veteran of the United States Army, with a free PuroClean franchise.

Come meet our team and discover why PuroClean is one of the fastest-growing business opportunities in the world!