At Radiant Waxing®, we’re all about helping guests feel confident in their own skin — every single day. Our flexible membership program is designed to deliver that smooth-skin feeling on a schedule that fits each guest’s lifestyle, with unmatched value and convenience.

Unlike other beauty memberships, our Radiant Waxing® program offers recurring, affordable waxing services with no long-term contracts — just smooth skin and serious perks. Members enjoy priority booking, discounted services, and access to high-quality products that support their skin between visits. It’s the perfect mix of self-care and simplicity, designed for real life.

Ideal Candidate

We’re looking for franchise partners who are energized by beauty, passionate about confidence, and ready to build a strong business with a proven brand. No waxing or salon industry experience? No problem. Our top-performing franchisees are savvy, driven, and people-focused — with a commitment to customer experience, team culture, and local marketing.

As a Radiant Waxing® franchisee, your role is to lead a high-performing team, deliver an exceptional guest experience, and grow your business within a supportive network. If you’re ready to be hands-on and make your mark in a growing self-care segment, we want to hear from you.

Training and Support

When you invest in a Radiant Waxing® franchise, you get the full strength of a respected brand and a franchise support team dedicated to your success. Our step-by-step guidance takes the guesswork out of launching and growing your studio:

Help with site selection and modern studio design

Access to exclusive products and vendor partnerships

Comprehensive business and operational training

Hands-on support during your grand opening

Proven marketing strategies and customizable local campaigns

Proprietary studio management systems and guest experience tools

Recruiting support to help you build a talented waxing team

Ongoing education, coaching, and business development resources

Join a brand that’s redefining waxing with style, speed, and sophistication — and build your future with Radiant Waxing®.