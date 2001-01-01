Franchise Opportunity

At Radiant Waxing®, we’re all about helping guests feel confident in their own skin — every single day. Our flexible membership program is designed to deliver that smooth-skin feeling on a schedule that fits each guest’s lifestyle, with unmatched value and convenience.

Radiant Waxing Franchise Opportunity store front exteriorUnlike other beauty memberships, our Radiant Waxing® program offers recurring, affordable waxing services with no long-term contracts — just smooth skin and serious perks. Members enjoy priority booking, discounted services, and access to high-quality products that support their skin between visits. It’s the perfect mix of self-care and simplicity, designed for real life.

Ideal Candidate

We’re looking for franchise partners who are energized by beauty, passionate about confidence, and ready to build a strong business with a proven brand. No waxing or salon industry experience? No problem. Our top-performing franchisees are savvy, driven, and people-focused — with a commitment to customer experience, team culture, and local marketing.

As a Radiant Waxing® franchisee, your role is to lead a high-performing team, deliver an exceptional guest experience, and grow your business within a supportive network. If you’re ready to be hands-on and make your mark in a growing self-care segment, we want to hear from you.

Training and Support

When you invest in a Radiant Waxing® franchise, you get the full strength of a respected brand and a franchise support team dedicated to your success. Our step-by-step guidance takes the guesswork out of launching and growing your studio:

  • Radiant Waxing Franchise Opportunity Front desk employeeHelp with site selection and modern studio design
  • Access to exclusive products and vendor partnerships
  • Comprehensive business and operational training
  • Hands-on support during your grand opening
  • Proven marketing strategies and customizable local campaigns
  • Proprietary studio management systems and guest experience tools
  • Recruiting support to help you build a talented waxing team
  • Ongoing education, coaching, and business development resources

Join a brand that’s redefining waxing with style, speed, and sophistication — and build your future with Radiant Waxing®.

Franchise Details:
Founded: 2010 Franchising Since: 2013
Corporate Office: 1890 Wynkoop Street, Unit 1
Denver, CO 80202
Industries: , , , , , , , ,

