Re-Bath Franchise Opportunity

Testimonials
The partnership that we have with Home Depot drives 40 percent of our business. Even if a lead isn’t directly generated from our kiosk in a Home Depot store, when a customer finds out about our relationship, they trust us immediately to do their remodeling project. This has made our franchise, which was already profitable, even more profitable.
Interacting with other franchisees, it’s just like a friend. Out of franchisees, you find some that you really like, that you can interact with, and you talk to them. You pick up the phone, you call them, people share everything about how they have been successful. They’re your friends. And they give you the information, you ask the most serious questions and you lay out your heart and they will absolutely help you, you do the same in return. You have beautiful business bonds, personal bonds, and that has really helped everybody be more successful.
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$50,000
|Net Worth:
|$300,000
|Total Investment:
|$276,300 - $609,625
|Royalty Fee:
|5-6%
|Advertising Fee:
|2%
Available Markets:
United States: CA, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MI, MN, MS, MO, NV, NH, NJ, NY, NC, ND, OH, OR, RI, SC, SD, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI
Invest in a Business That Makes You Proud
We are a bathroom remodeling franchise that provides low and mid-cost renovations as well as aging and accessibility remodels, and we offer a better business model in this booming $400B industry. Since 1991, we have completed over one million remodels throughout the United States. Every year, Americans spend over $18B remodeling their bathrooms, and this number is steadily increasing year over year. As spending on remodeling projects continues to rise, Re-Bath is capitalizing on this demand.
According to the National Association of Home Builders' 2020 edition of the "Remodeler's Coast of Doing Business Study", the average full-time remodeling company generated a gross profit margin of over 30%. Re-Bath increased our sales from $264M in 2020 to over $452M in 2022, helping us become the largest interior remodeling company in the United States.
Why Choose Re-Bath?
A Strong Business Model in a Fragmented Industry
Re-Bath's business model is strong because of our focus on fast, efficient remodeling projects that deliver the most value to customers and to franchisees. We operate in a highly fragmented industry where most of our competition is from small independent contractors who don't have access to the resources available to Re-Bath owners. Our bathroom remodel franchise serves middle to high-middle income customers who are looking for a high-end remodel at an affordable price point.
Our customers choose our bathroom franchise for three primary reasons:
*Average unit volume represents locations opened prior to 2020.
