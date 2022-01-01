Re-Bath Franchise Opportunity

Invest in a Business That Makes You Proud We are a bathroom remodeling franchise that provides low and mid-cost renovations as well as aging and accessibility remodels, and we offer a better business model in this booming $400B industry. Since 1991, we have completed over one million remodels throughout the United States. Every year, Americans spend over $18B remodeling their bathrooms, and this number is steadily increasing year over year. As spending on remodeling projects continues to rise, Re-Bath is capitalizing on this demand. According to the National Association of Home Builders' 2020 edition of the "Remodeler's Coast of Doing Business Study", the average full-time remodeling company generated a gross profit margin of over 30%. Re-Bath increased our sales from $264M in 2020 to over $452M in 2022, helping us become the largest interior remodeling company in the United States. Why Choose Re-Bath? A Strong Business Model in a Fragmented Industry Re-Bath's business model is strong because of our focus on fast, efficient remodeling projects that deliver the most value to customers and to franchisees. We operate in a highly fragmented industry where most of our competition is from small independent contractors who don't have access to the resources available to Re-Bath owners. Our bathroom remodel franchise serves middle to high-middle income customers who are looking for a high-end remodel at an affordable price point. Our customers choose our bathroom franchise for three primary reasons: We provide a simple, start-to-finish remodeling process from design to installation

Our projects are usually completed within five days or less and are minimally disruptive to their lives

We deliver beautiful, custom bathrooms at affordable price points

Re-Bath's fast and efficient remodeling process reduces project timelines from weeks to days, thrilling customers and increasing revenue potential for owners.

Proven Systems & Support to Grow Your Business

No remodeling or construction experience? No problem. With our remodeling home services franchise, we'll teach you everything you need to know. You'll manage a team that will oversee everyday operations while we provide comprehensive marketing support. The Benefits High Profit Margins - Our profit margins* are at 47.8%, higher than the industry average. In 2022, we topped over $452M in annual system-wide sales*.

Effortless & Efficient - We are the only one-stop service that covers the entire process - from design to done, in days, not weeks.

- We are the only one-stop service that covers the entire process - from design to done, in days, not weeks. Protected Territories - Take advantage of our exclusive, protected territories to help you focus your efforts and scale to multiple units.

- Take advantage of our exclusive, protected territories to help you focus your efforts and scale to multiple units. Training & Support - From proprietary systems and innovative technology to hands-on training and ongoing support, we value and reinvest in our franchisees' success.

- From proprietary systems and innovative technology to hands-on training and ongoing support, we value and reinvest in our franchisees' success. Discounts & Competitive Pricing - We make and supply most of the materials, so you get what you need, as you need it, and at wholesale prices.

- We make and supply most of the materials, so you get what you need, as you need it, and at wholesale prices. National Accounts Program - Enjoy a built-in customer base and partnerships with big box retail giants and with more than 2,000+ large home-improvement outlets nationwide. *Average unit volume represents locations opened prior to 2020.

*Some outlets have sold this amount. Your individual results may differ. There is no assurance that you will sell as much, Please see item 19 of our FDD for further financial disclosures and information.

** For Re-Bath remodeling franchise owners with territories of 500,000-1,249,999, the average gross profit margin in 2021 was 47.1%. See our FDD for more information. (Re-Bath Franchise Disclosure Document, April 2023)

*The figures reflect the average gross sales per franchise unit and average gross profit for 63 Re-Bath franchised businesses that opened prior to 2020. These averages are based on a 52-week fiscal period from January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022. Of these 63 franchised businesses, 25 (or 39.7%) attained or exceeded the average gross sales per unit and 31 (or 49.2%) attained or exceeded the average gross profit. Some outlets have sold this amount. Individual results may vary. There is no assurance that you will sell as much as the average. See 2023 Re-Bath Franchise Disclosure Document for details . Add to Request List Added Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.