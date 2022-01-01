 Re-Bath Franchise Opportunity
Testimonials

The partnership that we have with Home Depot drives 40 percent of our business. Even if a lead isn’t directly generated from our kiosk in a Home Depot store, when a customer finds out about our relationship, they trust us immediately to do their remodeling project. This has made our franchise, which was already profitable, even more profitable.

Lori Lund
President of a Re-Bath full bathroom remodeling franchise in Phoenix, Arizona

Interacting with other franchisees, it’s just like a friend. Out of franchisees, you find some that you really like, that you can interact with, and you talk to them. You pick up the phone, you call them, people share everything about how they have been successful. They’re your friends. And they give you the information, you ask the most serious questions and you lay out your heart and they will absolutely help you, you do the same in return. You have beautiful business bonds, personal bonds, and that has really helped everybody be more successful.

Steve Zarndt
Re-Bath franchise owner in Decatur, IL

Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $50,000
Net Worth: $300,000
Total Investment: $276,300 - $609,625
Royalty Fee: 5-6%
Advertising Fee: 2%

Available Markets:


United States: CA, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MI, MN, MS, MO, NV, NH, NJ, NY, NC, ND, OH, OR, RI, SC, SD, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI

Invest in a Business That Makes You Proud

We are a bathroom remodeling franchise that provides low and mid-cost renovations as well as aging and accessibility remodels, and we offer a better business model in this booming $400B industry. Since 1991, we have completed over one million remodels throughout the United States. Every year, Americans spend over $18B remodeling their bathrooms, and this number is steadily increasing year over year. As spending on remodeling projects continues to rise, Re-Bath is capitalizing on this demand.

According to the National Association of Home Builders' 2020 edition of the "Remodeler's Coast of Doing Business Study", the average full-time remodeling company generated a gross profit margin of over 30%. Re-Bath increased our sales from $264M in 2020 to over $452M in 2022, helping us become the largest interior remodeling company in the United States.

Why Choose Re-Bath?

A Strong Business Model in a Fragmented Industry

Re-Bath's business model is strong because of our focus on fast, efficient remodeling projects that deliver the most value to customers and to franchisees. We operate in a highly fragmented industry where most of our competition is from small independent contractors who don't have access to the resources available to Re-Bath owners. Our bathroom remodel franchise serves middle to high-middle income customers who are looking for a high-end remodel at an affordable price point.

Our customers choose our bathroom franchise for three primary reasons:

  • We provide a simple, start-to-finish remodeling process from design to installation
  • Our projects are usually completed within five days or less and are minimally disruptive to their lives
  • We deliver beautiful, custom bathrooms at affordable price points
  • Re-Bath's fast and efficient remodeling process reduces project timelines from weeks to days, thrilling customers and increasing revenue potential for owners.
  • Proven Systems & Support to Grow Your Business
  • No remodeling or construction experience? No problem. With our remodeling home services franchise, we'll teach you everything you need to know. You'll manage a team that will oversee everyday operations while we provide comprehensive marketing support.
The Benefits

  • High Profit Margins - Our profit margins* are at 47.8%, higher than the industry average. In 2022, we topped over $452M in annual system-wide sales*.
  • Effortless & Efficient - We are the only one-stop service that covers the entire process - from design to done, in days, not weeks.
  • Protected Territories - Take advantage of our exclusive, protected territories to help you focus your efforts and scale to multiple units.
  • Training & Support - From proprietary systems and innovative technology to hands-on training and ongoing support, we value and reinvest in our franchisees' success.
  • Discounts & Competitive Pricing - We make and supply most of the materials, so you get what you need, as you need it, and at wholesale prices.
  • National Accounts Program - Enjoy a built-in customer base and partnerships with big box retail giants and with more than 2,000+ large home-improvement outlets nationwide.

*Average unit volume represents locations opened prior to 2020.
*Some outlets have sold this amount. Your individual results may differ. There is no assurance that you will sell as much, Please see item 19 of our FDD for further financial disclosures and information.
** For Re-Bath remodeling franchise owners with territories of 500,000-1,249,999, the average gross profit margin in 2021 was 47.1%. See our FDD for more information. (Re-Bath Franchise Disclosure Document, April 2023)
*The figures reflect the average gross sales per franchise unit and average gross profit for 63 Re-Bath franchised businesses that opened prior to 2020. These averages are based on a 52-week fiscal period from January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022. Of these 63 franchised businesses, 25 (or 39.7%) attained or exceeded the average gross sales per unit and 31 (or 49.2%) attained or exceeded the average gross profit. Some outlets have sold this amount. Individual results may vary. There is no assurance that you will sell as much as the average. See 2023 Re-Bath Franchise Disclosure Document for details

