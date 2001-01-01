Salata Franchise Opportunity

Fuel Your Restaurant Portfolio With Salata Salad Kitchen

Positioned to be the perfect portfolio addition for experienced restaurant operators, Salata is aligning its franchise development strategy with well-capitalized, proven franchisee groups to bring a healthy choice for fresh, customizable options in satisfying portions to new communities across the nation.

Salata consistently shows strong unit economics as the brand meets the increasing demand for convenient and healthier meal options. Plus, performance has been boosted by Salata's app, online ordering platforms and third-party ordering partners, with nearly a quarter of orders coming from these sources. Increasing restaurant traffic and app/online ordering have resulted in average unit revenue above $1 million systemwide.

Expansion plans include forecasted growth into new regional markets adjacent to its existing footprint, which will add to an already robust development pipeline. Priority markets for future growth include appealing areas with substantial white space for expansion, such as Alabama, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.

In addition, Salata has maintained its place at the leading edge of the fast-casual restaurant category with tech-enabled advancements in four critical areas - putting the power of ordering and loyalty in the hands of guests through mobile app user experiences, front-of-the-house team member/guest interaction, best-in-class operations and strategic vendor partnerships.

Moreover, the brand has introduced multiple restaurant design options to suit a variety of real estate. These new restaurant builds have been designed to accommodate a smaller dining room footprint and a focus on online ordering pick-up to adapt to the fast casual industry's major shift toward off-premise dining. Some builds now also include walk-up windows or drive-thru pickup windows. Most locations are between 1,200 and 2,000 square feet, facilitating flexibility in site selection so franchisees maximize guest traffic.

Why Salata

Here are some of the benefits of becoming a multi-unit owner with Salata:

What Makes a Great Owner

Salata is looking for business-minded candidates who truly believe in the brand and its values - along with operators who are ready to grow. Franchisees must be active in their community and understand the markets being proposed for Salata development.