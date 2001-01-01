Shipley Do-Nuts Franchise Opportunity

Established in 1936, Shipley Do-Nuts has been delighting customers of all ages for generations. We're a fast-growing brand that's well-suited for individuals with QSR or franchise expertise, and now with more than 340 stores up and running, we want to make life delicious in your community! Are you ready to become part of our emerging brand and open your very own Shipley franchise?

Our Story

It was 1936 in Houston, Texas, the end of the Great Depression, when Lawrence Shipley, Sr. created a gourmet recipe for Do-Nuts. So delicious were the Do-Nuts that they have withstood the test of time. Cut by hand and served hot throughout the day, the Do-Nuts were 5 cents a dozen and were only sold wholesale. The product was so successful that it started to sell on the retail market in the mid-1940s. With Lawrence Sr. away on do-nut routes, his wife Lillie would stay behind and make the culinary delights with Lawrence Jr. at her knee.

Lawrence Jr. worked in the business all his life, continuing his fathers' vision, and laying the foundation to make Shipley Do-Nuts the successful business it is today. He expanded the company through licensing to more than 190 stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas.

Acquired by Peak Rock Capital in 2021, Shipley Do-Nuts continues the pride and tradition on delivering the finest Do-Nuts and kolaches in the business. We have entered a new chapter for aggressive expansion in select U.S. states. Shipley Do-Nuts is a gourmet product made fresh daily. The company offers excellent customer service, clean stores and friendly employees who love our Do-Nuts as much as our customers do. Today, we have over 340 franchised locations and will expand by franchising throughout the southern U.S.

Our Mission

To provide an experience found nowhere else in the world. This is achieved through our people, our process, and our products. To that end - we "Make Life Delicious."

Iconic brand with exceptional market position

Shipley has a "cult-like" following and known for over 60 variates of hot, made fresh daily Do-Nuts and kolaches. Multi-unit development opportunities available in prime territories across the southern U.S.

Experienced management team in place and infrastructure to support future growth.

Low investment, low food costs, and ease of operations, compared to many QSR brands

Real estate, construction, training, marketing, store opening, and on-going operations support provided

Shipley has plans to exceed 600+ locations by the end of 2026

Criteria of our ideal franchisee