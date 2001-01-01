Smalls Sliders Franchise Opportunity

Smalls Sliders opened its first restaurant in 2019 and has since grown to nine locations throughout Louisiana, with more than 60 locations already in the development pipeline. The restaurant has already garnered industry recognition, with QSR magazine featuring the brand in its "40/40 List for 2022: America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals" and Nation's Restaurant News naming it one of the publication's "Breakout Brands of 2023," in addition to ranking on this year's Entrepreneur magazine's "Top New & Emerging Franchises" list. Since it entered the restaurant scene, it has been disrupting the well-established QSR burger segment.

Smalls Sliders was the brainchild of Founder Brandon Landry, with former pro-football NFL quarterback Drew Brees joining him as an initial investor, and is backed by industry veterans at 10 Point Capital. The QSR restaurant focuses exclusively on craveable premium cheeseburger sliders, with every meal cooked to order. Smalls Sliders delivers both drive-thru and popular walk-up experiences, serviced from a unique modular construction design, allowing real estate flexibility and rapid construction of new restaurants. The brand champions deep commitment to service in the communities it operates.

Smalls Sliders is a brand with a big personality that has driven exponential growth among restaurant operators. The restaurant format allows for streamlined operations with strong unit economics. With a highly focused and intentionally limited menu, the brand's small restaurants are eye-catching as 800 sq. foot modular cans. Stacked with an executive leadership team with decades of industry experience, the brand is primed for expansion across the country.