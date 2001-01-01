Smoothie King Franchise Opportunity

Blend opportunity with success.

The Smoothie King Purpose

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., is a privately held, Dallas-area-based franchise company with nearly 1,300 units worldwide. By creating each Smoothie with a "purpose", Smoothie King makes it simple and pleasurable for guests to achieve their individual health goals. Our stores offer a number of healthier retail products in addition to our delicious smoothies, including sports beverages, energy bars, vitamin supplements, and more.

Fruit, juice, yogurt, and dairy are all commodities that anyone with a blender can provide. Only Smoothie King creates specialized Smoothies that are expertly blended with more than "just fruit in a blender" for specific needs, goals, and ambitions to inspire our guests to live a healthy and active lifestyle each and every day.

Why Smoothie King?

#1 Smoothie brand focused on health and fitness: We have the experience, resources, and brand recognition to help you thrive in the rapidly growing Smoothie industry.

Same-store sales growth each of the last 5 years: Our team isn't just here to help you open your business - we're here to help you grow it, year after year.

Simple proven operating system with a low cost of entry: By simplifying several business management processes and providing a low entry cost, we're dedicated to helping you get off to a great start.

1300+ units with another 100+ opening this year: Not only is it reassuring to see our brand thriving and growing, this growth and increasing brand recognition can drive even more traffic to your store as our loyal customer base and product demand continues to increase.

World-Class Support

The best way to be the leading Smoothie franchise brand starts with relentlessly supporting your franchisees. From the moment you sign your franchise agreement, you become of a part of the Smoothie King family. Our processes, team members, and resources are all aligned to deliver the education, motivation, and support to help you successfully launch a new Smoothie King store. From product development to real estate and construction, design, and training, we are here to help you succeed.

Intelligent Marketing and Technology

That Build Guest Affinity

We implement smart marketing tactics to attract new guests and keep regulars coming back. From your very first day as a Smoothie King franchisee, you'll have the power of our well-loved brand - a leader in the nutritional smoothie segment. You'll also have more than 75 delicious recipes and a wide range of quality retail products. Our marketing team will back you with branded in-store and outside promotional materials, local marketing tools, colorful retail merchandising displays and a strong online presence showcasing our products and brand at SmoothieKing.com.

New product launch support

New product launch support Direct marketing and promotions

Healthy rewards

Initial virtual training

Streamlined POS system

Innovative marketing strategies

Territory specific experienced field support

3rd party delivery, online ordering

Franchise Opportunities

Single-Unit - Our concept is perfect for first-time business owners.

Multi-Unit - Smoothie King is easily scalable and provides specialized support for multi-unit owners.

International - Talk to us about opportunities in international markets.

Thank You

We would like to thank you for considering Smoothie King as a franchisee. One Smoothie at a time, our quest has spanned 47 years, to more than 1,300 locations across over 34 states, three countries and counting. As we embark on the next generation of growth, our tactics have evolved, our approach has matured and our guests have become more sophisticated.

Our purpose and vision has never wavered. We were, are and always will be here to inspire people to live a healthy and active lifestyle. Our future depends on our ability to always stay true to our purpose, deliver our promise and continue to positively impact the lives of each and every guest we connect with around the globe, one Smoothie at a time. We are thrilled that you're interested in joining us on our quest.