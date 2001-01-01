Snapology Franchise Opportunity

Your Dream Job Awaits. Build your future as you inspire

and educate the next generation with the best children's franchise. #1 Ranked Children's Enrichment Franchise At Snapology, we understand that children are meant to learn through play. When children are actively engaged in hands-on, interactive learning activities, their creativity flourishes and they show a greater interest in school. If kids are happy, then parents are happy and your business will flourish. Our Programs Are Fun - If it isn't fun, children will lose interest. Snapology programs provide the right balance between fun and education to appeal equally to children and their parents. We'll keep your customers coming back for more.

- If it isn't fun, children will lose interest. Snapology programs provide the right balance between fun and education to appeal equally to children and their parents. We'll keep your customers coming back for more. Dozens Of Revenue Streams - Just imagine the possibilities with the over 60 different program topics & themes to offer for classes, parties, summer camps, scouting events...and the list goes on. Birthday parties alone are a $10 billion industry.

- Just imagine the possibilities with the over 60 different program topics & themes to offer for classes, parties, summer camps, scouting events...and the list goes on. Birthday parties alone are a $10 billion industry. Territories Designed For Success - We don't mess around with ineffective territories. We want you to have a ripe operating area so you can fulfill your dreams.

- We don't mess around with ineffective territories. We want you to have a ripe operating area so you can fulfill your dreams. Multiple Paths To Success - Snapology offers a flexible business model focused on teaching robotics and STEAM principles through classes, camps, parties and other events. Programs can be offered through community partners in a Discovery Center! Don't Just Choose A New Business, Choose A New Lifestyle For a long time you've thought about being your own boss, taking control of your work, your family and your life. You want two things: A business that fulfills the dream of being your own boss, of paying yourself and not someone else;

A business that will let you have the freedom to live on your own terms, spend more time with your family and have the flexibility to enjoy your life. We Built A Better System A Snapology franchise is truly unique--and not in just the children's enrichment industry. We like to call ourselves the unfranchise. We value collaboration, creativity, innovation and friendship. We're Friendly - When you become a Snapology franchisee, you become a member of our Snapology family. We value the relationships with our franchise owners and encourage a collaborative environment.

- When you become a Snapology franchisee, you become a member of our Snapology family. We value the relationships with our franchise owners and encourage a collaborative environment. We're Flexible - We understand that every market is different. We will give you a roadmap to success through proven systems and tested methods, but we allow you to put the plans into action.

- We understand that every market is different. We will give you a roadmap to success through proven systems and tested methods, but we allow you to put the plans into action. We Provide Amazing Support - We believe everyone is different and support should be tailored to each owner. From general business support to systems support to curriculum support, we've got you covered. You'll LOVE our daily operations tools and corporate support. Culture Of Success At Snapology, we understand that children are meant to learn through play. When children are actively engaged in hands-on, interactive learning activities, their creativity flourishes and they show a greater interest in school. If kids are happy, then parents are happy and your business will flourish. Choose Your Path We understand the unique needs of our franchisees. That's why Snapology is the only children's STEM franchise to offer three options for ownership. Home/Community Based - Snapology allows you to quickly launch your business by working out of your home office through school and community partnerships. This low-cost mobile business option has grown the Snapology brand to over 100 locations.

- Snapology allows you to quickly launch your business by working out of your home office through school and community partnerships. This low-cost mobile business option has grown the Snapology brand to over 100 locations. Discovery Center - Opening your own brick and mortar Discovery Center will open new profit centers and solidify your place in the community. We will guide your through the process from finding the right space to creating a successful grand opening event. Helping Others Supportive and productive relationships with the people in your community and fellow franchisees help make life even more enjoyable. At Snapology, we believe extending our success to everyone around us, giving back where we can. We foster a collaborative environment among franchisees and a supportive environment for families with children with extra needs and in under-served communities. Collaboration - Every member of the Snapology team adds value to the organization. We continue to grow stronger through the feedback and ideas of franchisees, staff and customers. We're listening and using this knowledge to stay the industry leader for STEM / STEAM programs.

- Every member of the Snapology team adds value to the organization. We continue to grow stronger through the feedback and ideas of franchisees, staff and customers. We're listening and using this knowledge to stay the industry leader for STEM / STEAM programs. Community - Every child deserves to grow up with a love of learning. At Snapology, we work within the community to ensure that ALL children, regardless of means or ability can participate in our programs. Our programs are affordable for parents with modest incomes and qualify for many grant funds. Request More Info On How To Open A Snapology S.T.E.A.M. Education Franchise Add to Request List Added Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.