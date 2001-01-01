Sonny’s BBQ Franchise Opportunity

THE MODERN BBQ HAS DEEP ROOTS in our nation's history and heritage and has been a favorite cuisine of communities large and small for generations. The signature allure of mouthwatering, tender, slow-smoked meats prepared with love, experience, and skill has helped make quality BBQ a daily choice for a growing pool of guests nationwide.

The BBQ industry's continuing expansion has opened the opportunity for a brand that understands the enduring appeal of BBQ and evolves its business to meet the needs of today's expanding market.

At Sonny's BBQ, we've been passionate about our craft since Sonny Tillman opened our first location over fifty-six years ago, and we continue to operate with the same expertise and dedication to quality today. We combine our focus on superior BBQ creations with a devotion to guest comfort that's part of our tradition of limitless Southern hospitality.

For BBQ enthusiasts, visiting their favorite restaurant can be a quick visit to a different world, one where guests get a full-service, stay-awhile experience and attentive care while they enjoy the cuisine they love. Sonny's BBQ has based our business on that approach, and it aligns us with our guests and positions us for growth in an expanding marketplace.

Sonny's BBQ franchise ownership places you in a leadership role in an expanding business centered around expertise and experience and focused on your growth. We've established a reputation for superior-quality BBQ wherever we open our doors, with a warm, engaging atmosphere and team members devoted to guest comfort and satisfaction.

Here are just some of the features that make owning a Sonny's BBQ franchise a smart option for entrepreneurs looking to turn up the heat on their future: