Sonny’s BBQ Franchise Opportunity

Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $500,000
Net Worth: $1,000,000
Franchise Fee: $35,000
Total Investment: $717,500 - $1,110,500
Royalty Fee: 4.5%
Advertising Fee: 4% (2% national & 2% Local)

Available Markets:


United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY

THE MODERN BBQ HAS DEEP ROOTS in our nation's history and heritage and has been a favorite cuisine of communities large and small for generations. The signature allure of mouthwatering, tender, slow-smoked meats prepared with love, experience, and skill has helped make quality BBQ a daily choice for a growing pool of guests nationwide.

Sonny's BBQ Franchise Opportunity: Join a leading BBQ franchiseThe BBQ industry's continuing expansion has opened the opportunity for a brand that understands the enduring appeal of BBQ and evolves its business to meet the needs of today's expanding market.

At Sonny's BBQ, we've been passionate about our craft since Sonny Tillman opened our first location over fifty-six years ago, and we continue to operate with the same expertise and dedication to quality today. We combine our focus on superior BBQ creations with a devotion to guest comfort that's part of our tradition of limitless Southern hospitality.

For BBQ enthusiasts, visiting their favorite restaurant can be a quick visit to a different world, one where guests get a full-service, stay-awhile experience and attentive care while they enjoy the cuisine they love. Sonny's BBQ has based our business on that approach, and it aligns us with our guests and positions us for growth in an expanding marketplace.

Sonny's BBQ franchise ownership places you in a leadership role in an expanding business centered around expertise and experience and focused on your growth. We've established a reputation for superior-quality BBQ wherever we open our doors, with a warm, engaging atmosphere and team members devoted to guest comfort and satisfaction.

Here are just some of the features that make owning a Sonny's BBQ franchise a smart option for entrepreneurs looking to turn up the heat on their future:

  • Sonny's BBQ Franchise Opportunity: Join a leading BBQ franchiseWe stay on the cutting edge of the industry with technology tools to improve the customer experience and streamline our operations.
  • Every Sonny's BBQ location has a certified Sonny's Pitmaster® on staff to oversee the process from start to finish and ensure quality at all times.
  • We've been serving mouthwatering BBQ for over half a century, and that legacy influences our technique and approach.
  • Build your business and guest base with options such as catering, delivery, drive thru, online ordering, and bar service.
  • The Sonny's BBQ leadership team understands the industry from years spent expanding our brand, and we put our expertise to work on your behalf.
  • Get a thorough education on the Sonny's business model with classroom, hands-on, and continuing training.
  • Sonny's BBQ is expanding into new territories nationwide, with a focus on major markets across the Southeast and beyond.
  • At Sonny's, we ensure every guest experiences our Southern hospitality centered around welcoming staff, generous portions, and attentive care.

This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.

