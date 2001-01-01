Own a Sylvan Learning Center Franchise

Own The #1 Education Franchise

At Sylvan Learning™, we address each child's unique educational needs by providing best-in-class, results-driven solutions across various subjects. Our personalized tutoring, assessment and development programs, including SylvanInsight™ and SylvanSync™, ensure every child receives the focused attention deserved.

With our education franchise opportunity, you'll have access to our proven programs, breakthrough technology and a proven business model, empowering you to make a difference in students' lives while growing your business. With over 710 global locations, 5,000 school relationships, and 45+ years of experience, there's never been a better time to leverage Sylvan's well-known legacy, reputation for proven results, and dedicated support team!

When it comes to franchising in the tutoring or educational support industry, there are many options to consider. So why should you consider Sylvan Learning? With over 45 years of experience, a proven track record of success, and a growing demand for supplemental education for children nationwide, there's never been a better time to join our network of Sylvan Learning centers.

What Sets Sylvan Learning Apart from Other Education Franchises?

Low Investment, High Demand - Named a top low-cost franchise by Entrepreneur, Sylvan is an affordable way to meet the rising demand for supplemental education

More Than Just Math - Sylvan owners aren't limited to one subject like math and instead offer a robust subject lineup that includes reading, writing, study skills, college prep and STEM courses -- meaning more possibilities for profit

Top Notch Technology - Experience cutting-edge technology that empowers student learning and equips owners to track progress using our proprietary SylvanSync™ software

Unparalleled Name Recognition - We've spent decades building a household name in supplemental education that inspires children to succeed at school and build confidence every single day

Why franchise?

Since its beginning, franchising has remained a pathway for people to live out their dreams of owning a business with less risk and more support. Franchise ownership opens the doors to entrepreneurship for everyone by:

Smart Investment: Investing in a proven business model reduces the risks of starting from scratch. Franchising lets you bypass the time and expense needed to build a profitable business and determine the best practices.

Investing in a proven business model reduces the risks of starting from scratch. Franchising lets you bypass the time and expense needed to build a profitable business and determine the best practices. Providing Access: Owning a franchise offers perks like training, support, instant brand recognition and growth potential. You'll manage your own schedule and team, enjoying the stability of proven strategies.

Owning a franchise offers perks like training, support, instant brand recognition and growth potential. You'll manage your own schedule and team, enjoying the stability of proven strategies. Fostering Generational Success: Franchising offers a chance to build generational wealth. Many owners start franchises with family to create a lasting legacy of financial success that benefits future generations.

And with a support network like ours at Sylvan Learning, you'll be equipped with a blueprint for success to help you fulfill your dreams.

Invest in the Future of Education With Sylvan Learning™

Disclaimer: This information is not intended as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy a franchise. It is for information purposes only. Currently, the following states regulate the offer and sale of franchises: California, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. If you are a resident of one of the states, we will not offer you a franchise unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements in your jurisdiction.



*Financial information presented in a subset. This information reflects the average gross revenues for reporting Sylvan franchised territories that were in the Top 25% or Top Quartile that operated continuously throughout the 24 calendar months of 2022 and 2023 pursuant to a joint Sylvan and SylvanSync franchise/license agreement. Of these 77 territories in the Top 25%, 24 territories, or 31% of this group, met or exceeded the group's average gross revenue of $815,079. We refer you to Item 19 of Sylvan's franchise disclosure document for a complete financial performance representation disclosure. "Gross revenues" means the total gross amount of all revenues that franchisees actually receive in operating the Sylvan franchised business or otherwise using Sylvan's trademarks. Gross revenues do not include sales tax or other tax receipts or documented credits or refunds franchisees made in good faith to their customers.