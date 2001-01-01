The Pickle Pad Franchise Opportunity

Own a Favorite Neighborhood Hangout Spot

Explore your franchise opportunity with The Pickle Pad, an up-and-coming franchise from the team at Altitude Trampoline Park. As a Pickle Pad franchise owner, you'll build a thriving pickleball business with the fastest-growing sport in America, and multiple revenue streams.

Get To Know The Pickle Pad

The Pickle Pad is more than the ultimate indoor pickleball venue. Beyond our pickleball courts, lessons, and league play, we also offer over 20 games, chef-inspired fare at our full-service restaurant, and elevated spaces for events of all kinds. As the latest concept from Indoor Active Brands, we are already a leader in active indoor entertainment. With The Pickle Pad, we're giving neighborhoods nationwide a laid-back place to make new memories with family and friends.

The Right Pickleball Franchise Opportunity Now

With exclusive vendor partnerships already in place, PicklePad isn't just offering potential franchisees the opportunity for ownership, but the added potential of operatorship.

- The Pickle Pad is more than a pickleball franchise. In addition to court time, lessons, and league play, our offerings include a variety of social and yard games, like cornhole, billiards, and darts. Whether our guests are pickleball pros, dabblers, or they've never picked up a paddle before, The Pickle Pad caters to every member of the community. Full Service Restaurant - Guests will enjoy chef-inspired favorites and a curated selection of beer and wine at Crave Social Eatery, a full-service restaurant and bar that is perfect for quick bites and leisurely get-togethers.

- Guests will enjoy chef-inspired favorites and a curated selection of beer and wine at Crave Social Eatery, a full-service restaurant and bar that is perfect for quick bites and leisurely get-togethers. Membership Model - Membership has its privileges - for members and franchisees alike. The Pickle Pad's membership model means you'll have a recurring revenue base, as well as the information you'll need to make informed labor decisions.

- Membership has its privileges - for members and franchisees alike. The Pickle Pad's membership model means you'll have a recurring revenue base, as well as the information you'll need to make informed labor decisions. Multiple Revenue Streams - Our franchisees generate revenue through leagues, memberships, walk-ins, private parties and events, and Crave Social Eatery.

Who We're Looking For

The Pickle Pad is growing nationwide, and we want you to be a part of it. If you're a passionate and engaged entrepreneur seeking to bring a fun social brand to your community, we'd love to hear from you. Previous experience in the quick-service restaurant industry, as well as a love of pickleball, is a plus. Potential franchisees must have a minimum of $400,000 in capital to invest and a net worth of at least $1.5 million.

Learn More

Interested in learning more about the top indoor pickleball franchise opportunity with The Pickle Pad? Please fill out the inquiry form. A member of our franchise team will reach out to you shortly with more information about bringing The Pickle Pad to your area.