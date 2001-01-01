The Pickle Pad Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$400,000
|Net Worth:
|$1,500,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$45,000
|Total Investment:
|$1,400,000 - $2,000,000
|Royalty Fee:
|6%
|Advertising Fee:
|2%
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
|
Own a Favorite Neighborhood Hangout Spot
Explore your franchise opportunity with The Pickle Pad, an up-and-coming franchise from the team at Altitude Trampoline Park. As a Pickle Pad franchise owner, you'll build a thriving pickleball business with the fastest-growing sport in America, and multiple revenue streams.
Get To Know The Pickle Pad
The Pickle Pad is more than the ultimate indoor pickleball venue. Beyond our pickleball courts, lessons, and league play, we also offer over 20 games, chef-inspired fare at our full-service restaurant, and elevated spaces for events of all kinds. As the latest concept from Indoor Active Brands, we are already a leader in active indoor entertainment. With The Pickle Pad, we're giving neighborhoods nationwide a laid-back place to make new memories with family and friends.
The Right Pickleball Franchise Opportunity Now
With exclusive vendor partnerships already in place, PicklePad isn't just offering potential franchisees the opportunity for ownership, but the added potential of operatorship.
Who We're Looking For
The Pickle Pad is growing nationwide, and we want you to be a part of it. If you're a passionate and engaged entrepreneur seeking to bring a fun social brand to your community, we'd love to hear from you. Previous experience in the quick-service restaurant industry, as well as a love of pickleball, is a plus. Potential franchisees must have a minimum of $400,000 in capital to invest and a net worth of at least $1.5 million.
