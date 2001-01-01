The Goddard School Franchise Opportunity

Why Choose The Goddard School? A Trusted leader in Early Childhood Education

With 37 years of expertise in early childhood development and franchising, The Goddard School has expanded to more than 640 locations nationwide to serve 100,000 students. It's part of the thriving, recession-resilient early childhood education industry.

Joining the Goddard family as a franchise owner means that you'll not only have access to a proven business system, but you'll also cultivate a lifetime love of learning in children throughout your community. The Goddard School attracts franchisees who demonstrate values for excellence in child development and a desire for a strong financial return.

Choosing Goddard means choosing success.

Why Childcare Industry?

For countless working families high-quality childcare is essential - and demand continues to grow for early childhood education. For multi-unit franchise owners, this thriving, recession-resilient industry offers a prime opportunity to diversify and expand your portfolio with a trusted, proven brand.

Parents report childcare as their 5th most resilient spend above savings, retirement, and major purchases. (McKinsey & Company, ECE Market Dynamics and Trends, July 2024)

54% of children aged 0 to 5 enrolled in some form of early childhood education in 2023. (McKinsey & Company, ECE Market Dynamics and Trends, July 2024)

Today, childcare is a $71 billion industry in the U.S. and it is expected to grow to $91 billion by 2030. (Grand View Research, "U.S. Child Care Market Size & Trends", April 2024)

The Goddard Difference

An average annual EBITDA of $498,015 in 2023*

Renowned Brand Reputation: As a leader in premium-priced educational childcare, The Goddard Schools are known for consistent growth and innovation. As a Goddard School franchisee, you will set children up for a lifetime of success by creating fun learning experiences in a nurturing environment.

Industry Recognition: Goddard is recognized as a leader in early childhood education. 2024 Franchise Times Top 400: Highest-ranked childcare and early childhood education provider 2025 Entrepreneur Franchise 500: Ranked consecutively for 27 years 2025 Franchise Business Review Top 200 Franchises: Ranked as a top franchise based on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. 2025 FUND Score of 930: Recognized as a franchise system lenders are inclined to offer better lending terms.

Proprietary Educational Approach: Wonder of Learning™ is a research-backed curriculum that provides schools with the flexibility to customize and adapt to classroom needs, delivering an enriched experience for teachers and students, streamlined efficiencies for administrators, and a stronger competitive edge in the marketplace.

Ongoing Support for Your Team: Our robust training and support resources are designed for your team's success, and include:

Financing Assistance

Real Estate Acquisition

Construction Oversight

Operations

Education Training

Enrollment Marketing

...and More!

*Based on mature school performance (open 18+ months). You should refer to Item 19 of Goddard Franchisor, LLC's 2024 Franchise Disclosure Document for more information regarding the reported earnings of Goddard School franchises. Your individual results may differ. There is no assurance that you will earn as much as the amounts reported by Goddard School franchisees.