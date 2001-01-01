The Goddard School Franchise Opportunity
Testimonials
Owning Goddard Schools has been very rewarding and allowed me to make a lasting difference in the lives of hundreds of families, including my own.
Goddard has the resources and the systems in place for you. The educational support and the overall operational guidance is phenomenal.
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$300,000 - $500,000
|Net Worth:
|$1,350,000
|Total Investment:
|$902,500 - $8,514,000
|Royalty Fee:
|7%
|Advertising Fee:
|4%
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
|
Why Choose The Goddard School? A Trusted leader in Early Childhood Education
With 37 years of expertise in early childhood development and franchising, The Goddard School has expanded to more than 640 locations nationwide to serve 100,000 students. It's part of the thriving, recession-resilient early childhood education industry.
Joining the Goddard family as a franchise owner means that you'll not only have access to a proven business system, but you'll also cultivate a lifetime love of learning in children throughout your community. The Goddard School attracts franchisees who demonstrate values for excellence in child development and a desire for a strong financial return.
Choosing Goddard means choosing success.
Why Childcare Industry?
For countless working families high-quality childcare is essential - and demand continues to grow for early childhood education. For multi-unit franchise owners, this thriving, recession-resilient industry offers a prime opportunity to diversify and expand your portfolio with a trusted, proven brand.
The Goddard Difference
Ongoing Support for Your Team: Our robust training and support resources are designed for your team's success, and include:
Want to Start Owning Goddard Schools?
Get Started Here and we'll connect you with one of our Franchise Sales and Selection Managers to discuss your business goals and answer any questions about The Goddard Schol franchise opportunity.
*Based on mature school performance (open 18+ months). You should refer to Item 19 of Goddard Franchisor, LLC's 2024 Franchise Disclosure Document for more information regarding the reported earnings of Goddard School franchises. Your individual results may differ. There is no assurance that you will earn as much as the amounts reported by Goddard School franchisees.
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
Learn More
