Tommy Gun's Original Barbershop Franchise Opportunity

Hair Never Stops Growing, and Neither Do We!

Since our launch in 2009, Tommy Gun's Original Barbershop has always been about more than just haircuts. Our mission has been to create a space where every guest can relax, enjoy a unique barbering experience, and leave feeling refreshed and confident. Tommy Gun's has become the complete men's barbering destination, with over 100 locations worldwide, by providing the ultimate barbershop experience to Every Guest, Every Time. It's the original Barbershop concept with modern luxuries as we continue to be the leader and innovator in our industry.

At Tommy Gun's Original Barbershop, we take pride in being trailblazers in the barbering industry. We have crafted an unparalleled, experience-based brand that resonates perfectly with today's experience-driven economy. Unlike any other barbershop brand, Tommy Gun's delivers the ultimate barbershop experience at a price-point accessible to the mass population. We embrace the concept of "MASSTIGE" -- a premium brand offering premium services and products at an affordable price.

Joining the Tommy Gun's family offers the freedom of owning your own business without the challenges of doing it alone. We provide a proven system and comprehensive support network that has over 50 years of hair care industry experience, that in turn, empowers our franchisees to build thriving enterprises. Our proven business model is further validated by the fact that over 80% of our business owners are multi-unit investors.

If you are looking for a work-on vs. work-in business model that is built to scale, in a business where technology improves rather than replaces the experience, all in a sector that even during a recession, the hair still grows even if the economy does not, then we are the brand for you!