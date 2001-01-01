Tommy Gun's Original Barbershop Franchise Opportunity
This is where you want to grow. This is where you want to be. If you're looking to be in the world's leading barbership, Tommy Gun's is where you want to be because I know you're going to be successful. I know. I'm telling you, you will be successful if you go into Tommy Gun's.
The amount of education that Tommy Gun's provides, I have never seen it in the industry before, just the level that they provide. That's something that the industry, I think is really missing and it's something that Tommy Gun's has a really good handle on.
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$250,000 - $550,000
|Net Worth:
|$500,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$49,500
|Total Investment:
|$400,000 - $550,000
|Royalty Fee:
|6%
|Advertising Fee:
|3%
Available Markets:
Canada: AB, BC, MB, NB, NL, NS, ON, PE, SK
United States: AZ, CO, FL, GA, ID, NV, NC, TN, TX, UT, WY
Hair Never Stops Growing, and Neither Do We!
Since our launch in 2009, Tommy Gun's Original Barbershop has always been about more than just haircuts. Our mission has been to create a space where every guest can relax, enjoy a unique barbering experience, and leave feeling refreshed and confident. Tommy Gun's has become the complete men's barbering destination, with over 100 locations worldwide, by providing the ultimate barbershop experience to Every Guest, Every Time. It's the original Barbershop concept with modern luxuries as we continue to be the leader and innovator in our industry.
At Tommy Gun's Original Barbershop, we take pride in being trailblazers in the barbering industry. We have crafted an unparalleled, experience-based brand that resonates perfectly with today's experience-driven economy. Unlike any other barbershop brand, Tommy Gun's delivers the ultimate barbershop experience at a price-point accessible to the mass population. We embrace the concept of "MASSTIGE" -- a premium brand offering premium services and products at an affordable price.
Joining the Tommy Gun's family offers the freedom of owning your own business without the challenges of doing it alone. We provide a proven system and comprehensive support network that has over 50 years of hair care industry experience, that in turn, empowers our franchisees to build thriving enterprises. Our proven business model is further validated by the fact that over 80% of our business owners are multi-unit investors.
If you are looking for a work-on vs. work-in business model that is built to scale, in a business where technology improves rather than replaces the experience, all in a sector that even during a recession, the hair still grows even if the economy does not, then we are the brand for you!
This information is not intended as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy a Tommy Gun’s franchise. Any offer of a Tommy Gun’s franchise is made by means of our Franchise Disclosure Document only. Tommy Gun’s franchises are available to qualified prospective franchisees only in certain states where Tommy Gun’s is registered. No franchises can be sold in any state until the offering has been registered and declared effective by the appropriate regulatory authority and the Franchise Disclosure Document has been delivered to the offeree before the sale within the applicable time frame. This franchise is offered only by delivery of a Franchise Disclosure Document.
