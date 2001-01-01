Travelin' Tom's Coffee Truck Franchise Opportunity

We're Mobile Escape the confines of a brick-and-mortar store. Enjoy the freedom and flexibility of running your own business, setting your own hours, and choosing your location every day. Our Story In 2007, we hit the streets (literally) with Kona Ice. Now, 17 years later, it's a 2,500-strong mobile treat empire! In 2021, cue Travelin' Tom's, the ultimate mobile drink delight with 200+ units and counting. Thanks to our top-notch & dialed-in franchise system, Tom's is ready to shake things up! Strong Foundation At Travelin' Tom's, we provide a comprehensive, turn-key experience. From our expertly designed trucks built to the highest specifications to our thorough on-site training and extensive digital resources, we ensure that every aspect of the business is covered. In fact, we've packaged this experience into a 3-Day immersive training aptly named, Tom's Academy. Academy will help you soak in the brand, meet the team, and show you how to run your own mobile business. Starting a new business may be uncharted waters, but remember... You'll be supported by the world's largest food truck company, Kona Ice. This backing helps ensure your business thrives. Technology Automation? Say no more. With input from 2000+ users across a decade of development - Our custom business management software streamlines operations by catering to the unique workflow of running a mobile food truck. With an intuitive interface and powerful core features, franchisees can manage their business with ease. Just another perk to keep your business brewing! But it's not just about managing your business--it's about growing it too. Our integrated email marketing platform keeps your customers engaged and coming back for more! Live Support Our mantra is simple: "You're in business for yourself, but not by yourself." With dedicated teams of in-house graphic designers, marketing experts, and equipment specialists, we're here to support you at every turn. Need a design? Consider it done. Want a Facebook post? We've got you covered. Turn signal stuck? We're just a phone call away. Whether you need help with social media or technical expertise, we're here to bridge the gap. Our Product Whether hot, iced, or frozen, our selection of premium beverages is crafted to satisfy every taste, preference, and palate. Our product development team has meticulously sourced the finest ingredients and conducted extensive taste tests to perfect our world-class recipes. While we focus on the product, you can focus on the profits! Why Should I Franchise with Travelin' Tom's? This is the most important question you can ask. Jumping into a new business is a big decision. Joining the Travelin' Tom's family literally puts you in the driver's seat of the world's largest mobile coffee franchise. Ignited by entrepreneurship along with a passion for delivering an outstanding customer experience with our premium beverages, when you join Travelin' Toms, you're set up for success. Check out some of the great reasons to join Travelin' Tom's: Premium Products. From our high quality coffee beans to our proprietary beverages like TILT Nitro-Energy Drink and our Gourmet Best-You-Ever-Had-In-Your-Life Hot Chocolate, you will be offering the best beverages on wheels. Unparalleled Corporate Support. Your success and satisfaction are our top priorities. In fact, they are our only priorities. With a franchisee-first mentality, we work night and day to provide top-notch support. Our exclusive event and employee scheduling software, along with our industry-leading marketing, are just two examples of the tools you'll have at your disposal to run a successful business. Next Generation Equipment. Gone are the days of food trucks needing loud, noisy generators to operate. How can that be? Well, we stay ahead of the game when it comes to powering the BEV (Beverage Entertainment Vehicle) with the latest and greatest technology. The customized equipment inside the truck that allows for the fastest serve time in the industry is also a pretty sweet part of the deal! Fast Growing Brand - from the first Tom's trucks that hit the streets in 2021, we now have nearly 300 Trucks on the road and counting.... No doubt, one is coming to your area soon - why not be a part of the next American Success Story? Fixed Royalty - With a fixed royalty that allows you to be the beneficiary of your own hard work, the more you make is literally... the more you make. Successful Business Model - Pair a quick-start up, low overhead costs, and a blueprint for community involvement along with decades of success in mobile food, you can be sure you're joining Travelin' Tom's at exactly the right time! What are the requirements to become a Travelin' Tom' Franchisee? In order to be a successful Travelin' Tom's Franchisee, you are required to have a strong, personal commitment and active involvement in opening your business. In the beginning, an owner/operator mentality pays dividends when it comes to learning every aspect of the equipment and business. Successful franchisees often end up leading a team of high-performing, well-trained employees. Most importantly, we're looking for someone who will promote and protect the Travelin' Tom's Brand. How much does it cost to open a Travelin' Tom's Franchise? We're proud of the fact that the initial investment to join Travelin' Tom's is lower than most other franchise systems. To demonstrate that, check out the specifics below: $15,000 Franchise Fee

$171,950 Truck

$186,950 Total Cost To get a full list of financials, please refer to our FDD. Optional Financing Once your $30,000 deposit is received and credit is approved, Travelin' Tom's can assist with financing options through our strategic lenders. They offer a variety of solutions to help make owning your own coffee truck a reality. Annual royalties $3,000 for years 1-2

$4,000 for years 3-6

$5,000 for years 7-10 What is the franchisee process? Now that you've seen the numbers, what's next? Gather information: Take a look around our website - there's plenty of information to gather and digest. Contact us: After you've checked things out, fill out the form and a Travelin' Tom's representative will contact you. Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.