Tropical Smoothie Cafe Franchise Opportunity

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a healthier, quick-casual restaurant brand with 1,175+ locations in 44 states. One of its key differentiators is what the brand offers on the menu--a product mix of 60% smoothies and 40% food. For 25 years, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has been on a mission to be the most beloved restaurant brand, sharing the fun and craveability of the tropics and to Inspire Better™ by serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, salads and flatbreads. This balanced business model allows Tropical Smoothie Cafe to service all dayparts. The brand also offers lower development costs because cafes are simple operationally with no fryers, grills or hooding systems. In 2021, the systemwide average net revenue was $1,009,803*.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. Additionally, the brand opened its first-ever double-drive-thru location in 2022. The new model includes two drive-thru lanes, one standard and the other designated for digital ordering pickup, including orders placed via the new Tropical Smoothie Cafe mobile app, on the brand's website, through third-party delivery services and for curbside delivery.

A testament to the brand's dedication to growing its footprint through a strong franchise development strategy, franchisees opened 158 locations in 2022, marking the highest number of new cafe openings for the brand in a single year. Existing franchisees continue to be a driving force behind the brand's growth, with more than 75% of the 2022 openings.

2022 marked the brand's first year partnering with No Kid Hungry, a nationwide organization working to end childhood hunger by giving all kids access to three healthy meals a day. In a special promotional campaign, guests at participating Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations could purchase a Sunshine Smoothie, with $1 from their purchase going to No Kid Hungry. Guests also had the option to round up their donation through the app, a first for the brand. The initiative ran from August 31 to October 4, resulting in more than $730,000 raised.

The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades, including #1 in the Juice/Smoothie category ranking in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 the last 2 years and ranked on the list the last 10 consecutive years. It has also been named to Forbes' Best Franchises list, and more recently Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list and the Franchise Times Top 400 ranking. Notably, Tropical Smoothie Cafe was also recognized on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers, Nation's Restaurant News' Top 200 and Top 10 Fastest-Growing Chains, Restaurant Business' America's Favorite Chains, and was awarded the TOPSCORE Fund Award in 2022 and a FUND Score of 920 by FRANdata in 2022--the highest FUND Score in the QSR segment.