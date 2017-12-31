Twin Peaks Franchise Opportunity

The quickest way to reach the top

is investing in Twin Peaks.

A clearly defined brand that delivers category leading financial results. Request more information today.

The Ultimate Sports Lodge

Twin Peaks is built upon five brand pillars: the Twin Peaks Girls, made-from-scratch food, 29° draft beer, sports on wall-to-wall TVs, and, of course, the local lodge atmosphere. Learn more about the Twin Peaks experience.

Scratch Kitchen

Twin Peaks is a brand that is constantly on the cutting edge of culinary innovations and indulgent, flavorful cuisine. High quality food that far surpasses any other concept in the category. A balanced menu that delivers 44% of weekday lunch sales and is not reliant on a single menu item that can expose you to commodity fluctuations.

Category Defining Beverage Program

Potentially the most unique and marketable asset for Twin Peaks is the brand's universal promise of 29° degree draft beer, a claim no other category competitor can attest to. Ice cold beer in frozen mugs and a compelling cocktail program drives additional dining occasions and balances overall cost of sales.

The Ultimate Sports Lodge

Twin Peaks provides the best sports experience anywhere. The polished mountain lodge setting offers a uniquely differentiated casual setting in an upbeat and comfortable atmosphere. This lodge atmosphere serves as both an escape from the mundane saturation of typical sports bars, while also providing a friendly, familiar and neighborly environment for locals and out of town visitors alike. Each restaurant employs the most advanced, category-leading A/V system with the biggest TVs and the most premium viewing angles.

The Twin Peaks Girls

With focus on quality, detail, execution and fun, Twin Peaks has redefined the all-female wait staff sports bar category. This focus on quality and fun attracts the most talented and best-looking wait staff in casual dining. The Twin Peaks Girls are yet another unique quality that sets us apart from every other dining experience in the industry.

Peak Performance

Twin Peaks is a clearly defined brand with category-leading sales and operational metrics. Find out why several large, multi-unit franchisees made the decision to join the Twin Peaks brand.

Franchise AUVs of $4,078,405.00

Average Cost of Goods Sold 27.1%

Average Labor Cost 29.9%

Significant lunch sales (weekday lunch in 44% of sales) 90% of existing units are conversions

85 locations from Florida to California with nearly 100 units in the development pipeline **The Average Franchise Unit Volume of $4,078,405 is the actual average of 47 franchised Twin Peaks Restaurants open and operating for a full 52 weeks during fiscal 2017.

*The Average Cost of Goods Sold of 27.1% and the Average Labor Cost of 29.1% are derived from the 30 company-owned Twin Peaks Restaurants that were open and operating during the full fiscal year ended December 31, 2017. AAUV, Prime Costs and other results of your Twin Peaks restaurant may vary depending upon various factors. See Item 19 and Item 7 of our FDD for complete details.

Real Estate / Site Criteria

90% of our restaurants are conversions of existing casual dining restaurant locations

Free-standing second generation restaurant space along major freeways and retail corridors

6,000-8,000 SF

150+ parking spaces

Excellent signage and visibility

Excellent site ingress and egress with traffic signal preferred

Patio space is a plus

Market Characteristics