Franchise Opportunity Open Table of Contents

Changing How the Cleaning Industry Works for the Better

Two Maids has used over 20 years of experience to create a business model that utilizes a unique sales and marketing strategy to help franchise owners dominate their local market quickly. We take pride in building strong relationships and giving back to our communities. Everything we do - from cleaning homes to mentoring members of our workforce - is designed to empower people and enrich lives. This approach, and our heart to serve, is what truly sets Two Maids apart..

The Two Maids Difference

Unique "Maid to Shine" incentive model empowers team members to deliver outstanding cleans -- the happier the customer, the more the house cleaner can earn.

In-house marketing team handles franchisees digital marketing campaigns.

Online booking system provides estimates and schedules a cleaning in less than 60 seconds.

Call center with expertly trained sales associates to schedule clients.

An Opportunity That Truly Shines

Low cost of entry, recurring revenue model

Minimal capital expenditures

Paid at time of service

Monday-Friday operation (no nights/weekends)

Semi-Absentee ownership opportunities available

Powered by Caring & Support

Two Maids has been in business for over 20 years and is backed by the strength and infrastructure of Home Franchise Concepts® with over 30 years in franchising. Home Franchise Concepts is a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises®, a privately held company with $22B in annual revenues, providing leadership and stability like no other. Now's the time to get in on a rewarding franchise opportunity with Two Maids.