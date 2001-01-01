Franchise Opportunity

Changing How the Cleaning Industry Works for the Better

Two Maids has used over 20 years of experience to create a business model that utilizes a unique sales and marketing strategy to help franchise owners dominate their local market quickly. We take pride in building strong relationships and giving back to our communities. Everything we do - from cleaning homes to mentoring members of our workforce - is designed to empower people and enrich lives. This approach, and our heart to serve, is what truly sets Two Maids apart..

The Two Maids Difference

  • Unique "Maid to Shine" incentive model empowers team members to deliver outstanding cleans -- the happier the customer, the more the house cleaner can earn.
  • In-house marketing team handles franchisees digital marketing campaigns.
  • Online booking system provides estimates and schedules a cleaning in less than 60 seconds.
  • Call center with expertly trained sales associates to schedule clients.

An Opportunity That Truly Shines

  • Low cost of entry, recurring revenue model
  • Minimal capital expenditures
  • Paid at time of service
  • Monday-Friday operation (no nights/weekends)
  • Semi-Absentee ownership opportunities available

Powered by Caring & Support

Two Maids has been in business for over 20 years and is backed by the strength and infrastructure of Home Franchise Concepts® with over 30 years in franchising. Home Franchise Concepts is a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises®, a privately held company with $22B in annual revenues, providing leadership and stability like no other. Now's the time to get in on a rewarding franchise opportunity with Two Maids.

Franchise Details:
Founded: 2003 Franchising Since: 2013
Industries: , , , , , , , ,

