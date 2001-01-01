Urban Air Adventure Park Franchise Opportunity

We Put The Venture In ADVENTURE! Why Urban Air? Urban Air is the worlds largest indoor adventure park with over 215 Parks open & under development. Our remote ownership allows over 50% of our franchisees to own multi-units in markets other than their home market. Per the 2019 FDD Urban Air Adventure Parks have a Average Unit volume of $2.4M and E.B.I.T.D.A of 29%. Urban Air Adventure Parks were ranked #1 in the entertainment category & #80 overall in the Annual Franchise 500 by Entrepreneur Magazine. Many of our franchisors have diversified their business portfolio with Urban Air. With two business in one the Urban Café fast casual restaurant is defining the dining experience inside our parks. Urban Air opened 54 parks in 2019 and is on tract to open another 50 in 2020. No park has every closed. No SBA loan has ever defaulted, in fact Urban Air received the Fran Data and Franchise Update Fran Fund top award in 2019. More Than Just An Adventure Park From a single park built from the hands of our CEO to an award-winning top franchise in the nation, our brand is loved and highly desired. We are in the business of creating unique experience - memories for the whole family. Urban Air realizes that it has a bigger role to play in the community other than just making money. Urban Air realizes that it provides a service that impacts the lives of families. This is the reason we continue to be a leader in the market today. It's also why both customers and investors are eager to be part of the Urban Air story. Top 10 Reasons Why Urban Air is an AWESOME Investment We are fast innovators and market leaders. Urban Air's unique atmosphere creates barriers to entry for others and the competition can't keep up. Each Park is uniquely designed, while creating a brand that guests recognize around the U.S. and soon-to-be globally. Our data-driven approach and systems are in place to allow our franchisees to monitor each park's performance and identify opportunities for continued improvement. Urban Air Adventure Park supplies attractions at a fraction of the cost of what competitors would charge IF they even had access to the attractions like ours. Safety and Training is a top priority. Urban Air records all incidents and has some of the best incident rates in the industry. Landlords and developers love having our brand as one of their tenants. We identify the top locations, in the trade area, while doing an analytic study on each location. Our marketing platform is unique, measurable, and leverages data. With insights into our type of guests, we are able to identify the right markets as well as understand how to effectively market to our guests around a park. Discover Your Adventure Before you begin to invest in your own adventure, we want to make sure that it's the best fit for the both of us. During our Discovery Process, we'll get to know each other and see what investment(s) you're interested in. We'll also be able to review key information as well as answer any questions you may have. This opportunity allows our team to discover who you are and what you are trying to accomplish by owning your own business. Most importantly, our goal is for you to learn about our entire franchise system. Our mission is to match the goals of qualified individuals with the Urban Air Parks Franchise Business opportunity. In order to do this, we use a Discovery Process based on integrity, knowledge and respect. Invest in ADVENTURE! Are you ready to own a highly profitable business that impacts lives in your community? If you're interested in learning more about being a franchise owner, let us know! Fill out this form and we'll be in touch soon. This is where your adventure begins! Contact us today to learn more about our New Franchisee Discovery Day Process, our limited protected territories and how you can be invited to attend one of our monthly Franchise Discovery Days. Add to Request List Added Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.