Vocelli Pizza Franchise Opportunity

Choose a franchise that conquered 2023 with a $1.1M AUV*

Do you have restaurant management experience and want to operate your own pizza franchise OR want to maximize your current restaurant team and resources to capture more dayparts? Vocelli Pizza is looking for single-unit and multi-unit franchisees who are ready to expand their business or day-parts, and we would love to talk with you about the opportunity.

Recipe For Success

Vocelli Pizza has been delivering the highest quality pizzas and sides for over 35+ years.

Top 100 Pizza Companies in the U.S.

Top 400 U.S. Franchise Systems

Top 500 U.S. Restaurants

*AUV of the Top 25% Franchise Locations as reported in item 19 of the Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). There is no guarantee you will make as much.

When You Start With Great Ingredients You Deliver A Great Pizza!

DOUGH - Our recipe includes hard red spring wheat and extra virgin olive oil. The water is filtered so nothing but the purest water is used to formulate the dough.

- Our recipe includes hard red spring wheat and extra virgin olive oil. The water is filtered so nothing but the purest water is used to formulate the dough. SAUCE - Our fresh pack sauce is produced annually from vine-ripened tomatoes in California.

- Our fresh pack sauce is produced annually from vine-ripened tomatoes in California. CHEESE - 100% Real Mozzarella Cheese made with fresh, Grade A Milk, aged cheddar, parmesan and imported Pecorino Romano Cheeses.

Crust Options

Traditional Hand-Tossed Crust

Thin Crust

Gluten Free Crust

Cauliflower Crust

High Demand

83% of consumers eat pizza at least once a month.*

43% of consumers eat pizza at least weekly.*

* 2018 Technomic Pizza Consumer Trend Report

Awesome Menu

Vocelli® offers an extensive menu that goes far beyond pizza. Developed from 35+ years of experience and research, our menu features Artisan Pizza, Stromboli, Vocelli Rolls, House Baked Subs, Pasta, Oven Roasted Chicken Wings, Salads and Desserts.

Technology

Our state-of-the-art technology makes it easy for customers to order. It includes a state of the art Loyalty Program, Cheesy Rewards, and a Vocelli® APP. Touch screens in the store reduce training time and make it easier for team members to quickly and accurately capture orders. And several key reports are readily accessible via a mobile phone, reducing the time required to be instore.

Franchising

We are currently partnering with single and multi-unit franchisees plus master franchising to build a large footprint of restaurants across the U.S. and internationally. We are primarily interested in centers that service both lunch/daytime traffic and dinner/nighttime traffic (residential and entertainment). We prefer co-tenancy with similar contemporary brands.

What Kind Of Support Do I Get With A Vocelli® Franchise?

You get our entire operating system including brand procedures and recipes, incredible training, vendor contracts, store build-out and trade dress, website and social media and all marketing support. You also become part of the Vocelli® Family!

Does Vocelli® Provide Training For Franchisees?

Yes, we provide initial training for the franchisee of 3 weeks. In addition, we continue to provide ongoing training for the franchisee and team.