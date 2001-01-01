Own a Wienerschnitzel Hot Dog Franchise

Profitable. Unique. Different. As a prominent franchise of over 50 years we OWN the hot dog category, and want to share our business success with you. We are the World's Largest Hot Dog Franchise and drive loyal customer following through a high quality, UNIQUE but simple menu, with branding and execution that is envious by competitors. We are Americana... edgy, fun and growing our next-generation of restaurants today. We have increased same store sales average, system-wide, the past seven years and invite you to learn more about this awesome emerging brand!

Opportunity Highlights

NEW cost-effective, and highly compelling restaurant designs

End-cap with drive thru locations starting under $500k

Profitable business model with simple operations

Industry low food costs = higher profit margins

Unique menu: Outstanding quality, taste and value

Franchise includes Tastee Freez soft-serve dessert menu as a value sales add-on

Wienerschnitzel sells more than 120 million dogs annually

No chain serves more hot dogs than Wienerschnitzel. With our proprietary and mouth-watering Chili Cheese Dogs, Chili Cheese Fries, Corn Dogs and Soft-Serve ice cream - we have a proven recipe for your success. We stay true to these core food items, and set the standard for quality at industry low food costs.



Ranked #1 in Category, Entrepreneur Magazine, 2019

SEVEN consecutive years of same store sales growth

Record year for new development openings in 2019

Wienerschnitzel is not developing internationally at this time

Growth Opportunities

Single, multi-unit, and select exclusive territories available in existing markets: AZ, CA, CO, IL, LA, NM, NV, UT, WA, TX

NEW market exclusivity available for multi-unit development only: AK, AL, AR, GA, HI, ID, KS, MO, MS, MT, NE, OK, OR, TN



NEW Area Representative/ Area Development Franchise Opportunities

Exclusive Territory development investment defined by demographic marketing area (DMA)

Open, own and operate a minimum (3) Wienerschnitzel Restaurants or 10% of development schedule in your area

20-year agreement with potential 20-year renewal

Generous development schedule, training and market support to help set you up for success

Earn on-going royalties from all open stores in your market

Ideal Candidate

We're looking for franchise partners who are committed to being superior owner/operators and will follow a proven model through training requirements. Restaurant experience mandatory for owner or General Manager. Outgoing, fun and best-in-class customer service with your staff, a must. Financial requirements include having liquid resources of $250,000 with a net worth of $600,000. These are financial parameters for a sole proprietor, or combined business partners for a single unit.

Begin your discovery of Wienerschnitzel today!