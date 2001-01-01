 Own a Wienerschnitzel Hot Dog Franchise
Own a Wienerschnitzel Hot Dog Franchise

Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $250,000
Franchise Fee: $32,000
Total Investment: $480,500 - $1,340,500

Available Markets:


United States: AL, AK, AZ, CA, CO, ID, IL, LA, MS, NV, NM, OK, OR, TX, UT, WA

Wienerschnitzel Chili DogsProfitable. Unique. Different. As a prominent franchise of over 50 years we OWN the hot dog category, and want to share our business success with you. We are the World's Largest Hot Dog Franchise and drive loyal customer following through a high quality, UNIQUE but simple menu, with branding and execution that is envious by competitors. We are Americana... edgy, fun and growing our next-generation of restaurants today. We have increased same store sales average, system-wide, the past seven years and invite you to learn more about this awesome emerging brand!


Wienerschnitzel MascotOpportunity Highlights

  • NEW cost-effective, and highly compelling restaurant designs
  • End-cap with drive thru locations starting under $500k
  • Profitable business model with simple operations
  • Industry low food costs = higher profit margins
  • Unique menu: Outstanding quality, taste and value
  • Franchise includes Tastee Freez soft-serve dessert menu as a value sales add-on
  • Wienerschnitzel sells more than 120 million dogs annually

No chain serves more hot dogs than Wienerschnitzel. With our proprietary and mouth-watering Chili Cheese Dogs, Chili Cheese Fries, Corn Dogs and Soft-Serve ice cream - we have a proven recipe for your success. We stay true to these core food items, and set the standard for quality at industry low food costs.

Ranked #1 in Category, Entrepreneur Magazine, 2019
SEVEN consecutive years of same store sales growth
Record year for new development openings in 2019

Wienerschnitzel is not developing internationally at this time

Wienerschnitzel combo Growth Opportunities

Single, multi-unit, and select exclusive territories available in existing markets: AZ, CA, CO, IL, LA, NM, NV, UT, WA, TX

NEW market exclusivity available for multi-unit development only: AK, AL, AR, GA, HI, ID, KS, MO, MS, MT, NE, OK, OR, TN

NEW Area Representative/ Area Development Franchise Opportunities

  • Exclusive Territory development investment defined by demographic marketing area (DMA)
  • Open, own and operate a minimum (3) Wienerschnitzel Restaurants or 10% of development schedule in your area
  • 20-year agreement with potential 20-year renewal
  • Generous development schedule, training and market support to help set you up for success
  • Earn on-going royalties from all open stores in your market

Ideal Candidate

We're looking for franchise partners who are committed to being superior owner/operators and will follow a proven model through training requirements. Restaurant experience mandatory for owner or General Manager. Outgoing, fun and best-in-class customer service with your staff, a must. Financial requirements include having liquid resources of $250,000 with a net worth of $600,000. These are financial parameters for a sole proprietor, or combined business partners for a single unit.

Begin your discovery of Wienerschnitzel today!

This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.

