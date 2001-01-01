Zaxbys Franchise Opportunity

Zaxbys is a fast-growing QSR brand specializing in the highest quality chicken and sides. Established in 1990 in Statesboro, Georgia, the company pioneered the concept of serving chicken tenders as an entrée, a novel idea at the time. The brand has since grown to over 950 locations nationwide across 17 different states.

The brand has built a strong reputation within the industry, attracting a loyal customer base as well as experienced multi-brand operators. With an AUV of $2.7 million, Zaxbys maintains a world-class business model and a culture-focused approach to operations. The menu includes its signature Chicken Fingerz™, Zalads®, wings, and a wide range of signature sauces, offering guests a variety of options and flavors to choose from.

While historically dominant in the Southeast, Zaxbys has expanded into new regions, including the Northeast, Midwest, and West Coast. Zaxbys offers operators flexible real estate options, including dine-in, drive-thru, and hybrid models. Zaxbys is seeking experienced, multi-unit operators who can scale quickly and maintain the brand’s community-oriented culture.