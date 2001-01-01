Zoomin Groomin® Franchise Opportunity

Clean, Safe, Mobile Pet Grooming Services. A Proven Brand. Take advantage of an operating system that is tested and proven by many other operators to produce the highest possible level of success from the business. At Zoomin Groomin® we are constantly looking around the corner for new technology in mobile pet grooming, upcoming pet care trends, ways to help the planet, and ways to increase pet business profitability. We strive to provide the best mobile pet care services to our customers. Zoomin Groomin® provides a service that is sought after in today's world, and we are creating desirable jobs while doing it. We are providing a solution to a stress point for pet owners everywhere. Why Zoomin Groomin®? Zoomin Groomin® provides clean, safe, mobile pet services in our state-of-the-art mobile spa. We offer a standard treatment similar to popular human spas. We use environmentally friendly technology and products and provide our services in an environmentally responsible manner. Marketing tools With Zoomin Groomin's® key differentiators and proven Marketing Tools you never have to worry about how to find and retain customers. Zoomin Groomin's® Direct Mail Programs, SEO Strategies, Google AdWord programs, Community Outreach, Referral Networking and proven Customer Retention Programs enable you to get and keep more and more customers. These marketing programs start off with a bang and build over time establishing a huge competitive edge over the competition. Tech Since your operating costs will be primarily labor, we are continually scanning the horizon for innovations in equipment, products and methodology that will reduce your labor costs and increase profits. When we uncover a successful concept or innovation, we will let you know immediately. Trend Americans spend over $99 Billion a year on their pets. The demand for our grooming service is at its highest level ever, (even in the recent recessionary economic times), thanks in part to television reality programs featuring people and their pets as well as the demographics of our country's aging population. According to the American Pet Products Manufacturers Association (APPMA) National Pet Owners Survey: There are over 90 Million dogs as pets and 96 million cats as pets

There are over 77 Million Baby Boomers reaching their golden years in the near future, and a vast majority of these individuals with large amounts of discretionary income have pets Role of a Business Owner Work with a team. It's that simple. As a Business Owner with Zoomin Groomin® you have the option to manage, network and grow your business, even keep your day job, hiring staff to work in the field. Or you can work in the field yourself with little to no additional staff. We have Business Owners who manage and operate multi-units, hiring staff to execute service, and we have Business Owners who are owner operators, who spend time in the field themselves. Working with Zoomin Groomin® Ownership equity. Unlike any job anywhere, owning a business means building equity. Think of renting and apartment. When you move, you only have a pile of rent receipts. When you sell your home, you recoup the paid in value and you gain appreciation. Your new business has that same value. Many successful Business Owners work to grow their company and then at the right time, they sell their business for a profit. Being part of a national brand helps to increase the value. It is like a retirement plan!

Customer stability. Zoomin Groomin® customers are Pet Parents who need our service, on average, every 6-8 weeks. Once we have established relationships, a high percentage take advantage of our 'Preferred Customer Program' and become repeat customers for the life of their pet. Take advantage of corporate relationships designed to benefit business owners and customers.

Freedom. As the owner you have the ability to increase your discretionary time. This can be spent with your family, children, pets, leisure, friends, enjoying a hobby, or maybe you'll choose to continue growing your business at an even faster rate! You'll be able to decide, because you'll have the support of your team.

Ability To Increase Income. As a business owner your income is not related to how long you've been with a company, your education level, or your experience. Your success is in your hands and under our direct control. Your income can be increased in in direct proportion to your ability to successfully grow your business, work with clients, manage other people and control expenses. Ulitlize our systems designed to make your work easier. Are we the Right Fit? Explore our unique Opportunity. When finished, you have completed this part of your journey and are closer to realizing the benefits of working in the Pet Industry. Nice to Meet You and Congratulations on taking this step towards operating your Own Business! Add to Request List Added Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.