Expert Advice on Growing an Emerging Franchise Brand

Building a successful franchise system takes time, careful planning, and a strong commitment to your core values. It is important to focus on growing at a responsible pace while ensuring every step aligns with your franchise’s mission, vision, and values.

Celebree School has taken this thoughtful approach as it has grown from a single preschool to 55 locations across the country. Along the way, we have emphasized quality and processes, and partnered with franchisees who share the vision for what the brand will embody one day. Our dedication to these principles was recently recognized when Celebree received the IFA’s first-ever Emerging Franchisor Award.

Here are some key insights to help guide emerging franchisors on their path to growth.

1. Start with what matters most: Your core values

The foundation of any strong franchise is its core values. These values should guide every decision, from the way you interact with customers to how you approach expansion. Too often, businesses treat their values as mere statements on a website, but they should be woven into the fabric of your operations. Whether it's community, integrity, or education, your values must define your brand’s direction. When everyone in your network aligns with these principles, you create a unified culture focused on a shared vision.

2. Growth isn’t a race, it’s a journey

While growth is one of the most exciting aspects of building a franchise, it’s crucial not to rush the process. Expanding too quickly can create significant operational and cultural challenges that may harm your brand in the long term. Establish a solid foundation first. Ensure your internal processes, support systems, and franchisee resources are robust enough to handle growth. Remember, responsible growth means scaling at a pace that preserves the consistency and quality that make your brand unique.

3. Find franchisees who share your vision

The franchisees you bring on board are more than just business partners; they are ambassadors for your brand. Look for individuals who not only possess the necessary skills but who also share your passion and commitment to your franchise’s mission. When your franchisees believe in the core values that drive your business, they are more likely to succeed and will help your brand flourish. When choosing franchisees, it’s essential to assess whether they will be dedicated to building something meaningful with you.

4. Be there for your franchisees every step of the way

Supporting your franchisees goes beyond the opening of their doors. It’s about offering ongoing support as they build their businesses. When your franchisees succeed, your brand succeeds. Make sure you provide continuous resources to help them thrive—whether through training, marketing support, or regular check-ins. It’s essential to ensure that franchisees feel like part of a larger, cohesive team. The stronger your franchisees feel, the more successful they will be, and that success directly translates to growth for your brand.

5. Get involved in your community

Community engagement is one of the most fulfilling aspects of growing a franchise. When your brand is invested and involved in the local communities it serves, it fosters loyalty and strengthens relationships with customers. Encourage your franchisees to connect with their local communities through partnerships, charitable events, or local outreach. People want to support brands that care about making a positive impact, and by giving back, you can build long-lasting relationships that contribute to your success.

6. Stay open to change and innovation

The world of franchising is dynamic, and adaptability is crucial to staying ahead. Embrace new technologies, listen to customer feedback, and be willing to make adjustments to your operations as needed. The best franchises are those that remain open to change while staying true to their core values. It’s not about completely overhauling your approach but finding innovative ways to improve and stay relevant. Stay agile and continue to evolve while maintaining your brand’s identity.

Ultimately, franchising isn’t about rapid expansion or being the biggest player in the market. It’s about creating something sustainable that adds real value to both your customers and your franchise network. So, focus on what truly matters: quality, responsibility, and relationships. By keeping these priorities at the core of your business, success will follow.

Richie Huffman is the founder and CEO of Celebree School.