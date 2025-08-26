VIDEO: Operations & Technology Innovator of the Year Finalists

The 2025 Franchise Customer Experience Conference (FCXC) featured two general sessions with franchise representatives from brands that were finalists for two overall awards in the 7th annual Franchise Innovation Awards.

Jayson Pearl, president of ServiceScore, moderated a session with the following executives to discuss their brands’ innovations for the Operations & Technology Leadership Award:

Kate Gardiner, director, regional & local marketing, Christian Brothers Automotive

Leon Davoyan, CTO, Dave’s Hot Chicken

Brandy Ward, director, sales, Kitchen Tune-Up & Bath Tune-Up

The three finalists shared the strategies behind their groundbreaking initiatives in areas such as data utilization, technology integration, franchisee support, and operational efficiency. They provided insights into how these forward-thinking franchises are leveraging technology and operational strategies to enhance unit economics and streamline processes.

Here is a brief overview of each of the finalists’ nominations for the Operations & Technology category:

Christian Brothers Automotive: Christian Brothers Automotive developed a vehicle service contract to provide a convenient, transparent, and hassle-free way to protect their customers’ vehicles from unexpected repairs. Nice Difference Care+ is a subscription-based vehicle service contract that offers a modern, guest-friendly approach to extended coverage. Unlike traditional contracts, it is structured as a monthly subscription, giving guests complete control and flexibility over their coverage. With no long-term commitment, customers can cancel at any time and pay for protection for as long as it makes sense for their needs, regardless of how many miles they drive.

Dave’s Hot Chicken: The brand created an initiative called Dave’s of the Future, which integrates cutting-edge technology to create a smoother and faster customer ordering process. Dave’s uses automation, AI, and real-time tracking to help team members work smarter and make it easier than ever for guests to get their food fast and fresh. Examples of the new technology include order-ready boards and AI-powered voice ordering, drone delivery, and in-game ordering. The initiative ensures faster service, improved order accuracy, and a seamless connection between guests and team members.

Kitchen Tune-Up & Bath Tune-Up: The brand created a visually appealing Design Style Quiz that seamlessly integrated into its sales process to capture key customer insights, including style preferences, needs, and budget, while also enhancing the consumer’s experience. The online platform collected information on a variety of sales goals, including budget expectations, project scope and priorities, and style and product preferences. The quiz innovated pre-consultation processes and benefited other sides of the business, including marketing and sales.

Dave’s Hot Chicken was announced as the overall Franchise Innovation Operations & Technology winner at an awards ceremony later in the evening.

