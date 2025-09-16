Club Pilates Leverages the Popularity of Fitness Concepts to Reach New Audiences and Elevate the Brand

Consumer interest in fitness concepts like Pilates and yoga appears to be at an all-time high. According to a report by Research Dive, the global Pilates and yoga studios market is expected to reach $269.3 billion in revenue by 2028, compared to $127.7 billion in 2021. While that is a great sign for the industry, it can be difficult for individual brands to stand out from their competition in a crowded market.

Amanda Croce, the chief marketing officer for Club Pilates, welcomes the challenge. She said the foundation of the franchise’s integrated marketing strategy is at the grassroots level to increase awareness and connect with its audience. The brand has national and studio-level social media accounts to help retain current members and attract new customers.

Croce enjoys keeping up with the latest innovations in marketing through research, correspondence with her peers, and speaking at industry conferences and events. The brand is taking advantage of some emerging industry trends and integrating the latest in AI into its operations. Already the largest Pilates brand by number of studios, Club Pilates looks to continue its growth through new studio openings and enhancing value for its customers and franchisees.

Croce shares how Club Pilates develops marketing initiatives, integrates new franchisees into its system, and stands out as a franchise opportunity.

How does Club Pilates handle local marketing initiatives to drive awareness at the grassroots level?

At Club Pilates, grassroots marketing is truly at the heart of our integrated strategy. It’s one of the most critical components in how we drive awareness and deepen community engagement. We empower each studio with localized marketing support, including curated monthly event calendars that are informed by data insights and successful past activations. These events are designed to drive both member retention and new member acquisition in ways that are authentic, engaging, and reflective of the unique local community. Whether it's an open house, a themed class, or a wellness collaboration with neighboring businesses, we view grassroots marketing not as an afterthought but as a foundational pillar of our brand strategy.

What role does social media play for Club Pilates, and what platforms have been most successful?

Social media plays a pivotal role in our overall brand identity and communication strategy. It’s not just a tool for visibility - it’s a key medium through which we express our brand values and cultivate a sense of community. What makes our approach unique is that we maintain both national-level and local studio-level social media accounts.

At the studio level, social media is used to celebrate member milestones, promote upcoming events, share educational content, and foster local engagement. Each page reflects the specific vibe and culture of its community while aligning with our brand standards. This “standardize but adapt” model ensures consistency without sacrificing authenticity.

On the national side, our content emphasizes the ethos behind our brand, which is “Do Pilates. Do Life,” and our commitment to inclusivity, embodied in our positioning, “Pilates is for everyBODY.” We’ve seen sustained success on Instagram and Facebook, while also expanding our reach through TikTok, Pinterest, and YouTube to explore longer-form storytelling and tap into emerging audience behaviors.

What are some of the biggest challenges unique to your franchise?

One of our more recent challenges, and a sign of success, is managing the surge in demand for Pilates. With more people discovering its benefits, many of our studios are experiencing higher class utilization and waitlists. While it’s a positive challenge, it underscores the importance of ensuring we continue to support our members' journeys with consistency, accessibility, and an exceptional experience every time they walk through our doors or give us a call.

Are there any emerging trends in marketing that you are exploring?

Absolutely. One area we’re particularly excited about is the rise of wellness tourism. We've already had strong success with branded Pilates retreats, and we're actively exploring how to scale that part of the business. There’s a growing demand for experiential wellness, and we see retreats as a powerful extension of our community and lifestyle brand.

We're also diving into personalization and exploring the use of AI to tailor the member journey from discovery through engagement and retention. We’re evaluating how to use these technologies not just for efficiency, but to enhance the overall experience in meaningful, human-centered ways.

What is an example of a marketing effort you have applied to your brand that has helped existing franchise owners?

A big win for our franchisees has been the introduction of standardized integrated marketing calendars. These calendars serve as a strategic roadmap, outlining key studio-level activations that align with both seasonal trends and brand campaigns. This structure allows franchisees, regardless of their prior marketing experience, to execute cohesive campaigns that drive both retention and new membership growth.

Additionally, we continually test and optimize our marketing mix to stay ahead of evolving consumer behaviors. Whether it's experimenting with new paid media channels or refining our referral strategies, we maintain a strong focus on performance and adaptability.

How does Club Pilates support franchise owners, especially franchisees with no prior experience in the industry?

We place a strong emphasis on education and hands-on support. From the moment a franchisee signs their franchise agreement, we begin with comprehensive in-person training that covers everything from operational logistics to localized marketing. But the support doesn’t stop there, as we offer weekly check-ins with dedicated marketing and sales managers, regular system-wide calls to align on strategic initiatives, and a wealth of ongoing education opportunities.

Our goal is to be more than just a franchisor. We aim to truly deliver on our mission to be the top franchisor of choice, providing the tools and guidance needed for success, regardless of a franchisee’s background or experience level.

How does Club Pilates foster community among franchisees?

Community isn’t just something we foster among our members - it’s equally vital among our franchisees. We have several leadership councils, including a marketing council and a franchise advisory council, that provide a platform for collaboration and shared input on key initiatives. These groups allow us to stay closely connected to the needs and insights of our operators while building trust and transparency.

In addition to regular virtual meetings, we host an annual convention where franchisees come together in person to network, learn, and celebrate successes. These touchpoints reinforce a strong, supportive culture that’s core to who we are.

How do you keep up-to-date with industry trends and innovations?

I’m deeply invested in staying ahead of trends, which means a lot of ongoing research and analysis, and it is something I genuinely enjoy. I also regularly engage with my peers, both inside the wellness industry and across the broader marketing landscape, to exchange ideas and perspectives.

Conferences and industry events are another critical source of inspiration and insight. I attend and speak at events like GDS Insights and Athletech News’ Summit to keep a pulse on innovations in fitness, technology, and consumer behavior. It’s all about staying curious, informed, and with an eye on the future.

Why do you think Club Pilates stands out as a franchise opportunity?

What truly sets Club Pilates apart is our mission-driven approach. We are a brand built around empowering people to move better, feel better, and live better. That purpose is reflected in every aspect of our business, from our studio experience to our franchise operations.

Franchisees are not just investing in a business; they're becoming part of a passionate, supportive network that prioritizes excellence and member impact. With our strong brand foundation, proven business model, and robust support systems, we’ve created an opportunity that’s both meaningful and scalable.

What are your plans for growth?

Looking ahead, we’re focused on smart, sustainable growth, both in terms of footprint and innovation. We continue to expand our reach through new studio openings, while also exploring emerging technologies like AI to personalize the member experience and streamline franchise operations.

At the core of our growth strategy is a relentless commitment to community, experience, and innovation. We continue to seek new ways to enhance value for our members and our franchisees, always with an eye toward what’s next.