Franchise Leaders Say Personal Touches Win Loyalty

Big brands succeed by thinking small—neighborhood small. At the 2025 Franchise Customer Experience Conference, the panel “Humanizing CX: The Power of Personal Connection” revealed how franchise leaders are turning local moments into lasting loyalty.

Moderator Marci Kleinsasser, VP of marketing and franchise development for Home Franchise Concepts, opened with a reminder: “In franchising, we’re not just marketing to customers. We’re empowering local owners to create meaningful experiences in their communities.”

Cassie Gato, VP of marketing at K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel, described events where dogs and owners feel equally valued. “People treat their dogs like family, so our brand events need to feel like they’re part of the family too,” she said. Grand openings include DJs, photo ops, and gourmet treats. “We bake in press opportunities, but what really drives attention is how we make the experience memorable,” she added.

Stephanie Hill, VP of marketing for MassageLuXe, emphasized immersive experiences and authentic follow-up. “We treat our events like brand experiences,” Hill said. “It’s not just about tours and discounts. We build in touchpoints—pampering, food, maybe a yoga class—so people feel the wellness message we’re trying to send.”

At Ivy Kids, trust is central. The brand uses big events to establish trust with families before they ever enroll. “Our open houses are designed to reflect our values,” said Wendi Raeuchle, marketing director. “We let parents and kids explore together, ask questions, and meet the teachers.”

Brandy Ward, director of sales and design for Kitchen Tune-Up and Bath Tune-Up, shared how the brand’s process begins with empathy. “We ask them what matters to them: how they use the space, what makes them feel at home,” she said. Workers provide customers with small gifts during renovations that foster connection. “It’s emotional work even if it’s construction,” she added. “When you lead with empathy, people remember it.”

The takeaway: Use big events and little touches to create authentic bonds with customers.