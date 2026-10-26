Siblings To Debut Swig in New Mexico

Experienced multi-unit franchisees Heather Berry and Brock Stokes signed a 14-unit deal to bring Swig to New Mexico, with locations planned for Albuquerque, El Paso, and Santa Fe. They plan to open their first location by summer 2027.

The sibling duo brings nearly a decade of franchise experience to Swig, pairing an established track record as multi-unit operators with a longstanding connection to the brand as customers. After watching Swig grow and experiencing the brand firsthand, Berry and Stokes saw an opportunity to bring a concept they had long admired into a new market. The agreement will also bring the family together as business partners, with Berry's daughters, Olivia and Emma, joining her and Stokes as they build Swig's presence across New Mexico.

"Swig was a brand we knew and loved long before we ever considered becoming franchisees," Berry said. "As operators, we've learned to look for concepts that have a strong identity, an experience that customers genuinely connect with, and a model that can support multi-unit growth. Swig checked all those boxes for us. The opportunity to build this business alongside our family and introduce the brand to communities throughout the region made this a natural next step."

As the creator of the dirty soda category, Swig continues to lead a rapidly growing segment within the beverage space as consumers increasingly seek customization, innovation, convenience, and "daymaking" moments of connection.

"Dirty soda has quickly grown into a beverage category with national momentum, and Swig continues to set the standard for what that experience can be," said Alex Dunn, CEO of Swig. "Consumer demand and experienced operators who recognize the staying power of the category and the strength of the brand continue to drive our growth. Heather, Brock, and their family are exactly the kind of partners we want building Swig in new markets."

Swig designed its franchise model for efficiency and convenience, with a drive-thru-centric footprint that can operate in as little as 800 to 850 square feet.

"Multi-unit growth requires a model that operators can replicate efficiently without sacrificing the guest experience that made the brand successful in the first place," said Todd Smith, president of Swig. "This 14-unit agreement demonstrates the confidence sophisticated franchise operators have in Swig's model and long-term growth potential. Heather and Brock's operating experience and deep familiarity with the brand give us a strong foundation to establish Swig across this region."