Executive Hires in Franchising Through the End of October
Each month, we bring you a roundup of the latest hires and promotions throughout franchising. Here’s your October look at the most recent franchise C-suite hires. Visit our Franchise Personnel Changes News web page for ongoing hiring announcements.
Always Best Care Appoints Jason Shontz as Chief Financial Officer
AtWork Names Sarah Goehring Vice President of Franchise Development
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Elevates COO Tom Wylie to President
CKE Restaurants names Alisa Gmelich president of Hardee’s
HomeWell Franchising Names Leslie Poteet Executive Vice President of Franchise Operations
Pirtek USA Names Doug Smith Vice President of Franchise Development
Red Lobster Hires Andy Pitts as Next CMO
Rock N Roll Sushi Names Rick Gestring Next CEO
The Glass Guru Announces Rob Lopez as Brand President
Uni K Wax Names Christina Simeone Vice President of Operations