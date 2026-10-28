 Executive Hires in Franchising Through the End of October
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Executive Hires in Franchising Through the End of October

By: Kevin Behan | 1,899 Reads | 3 Shares Add Franchising.com

Executive Hires in Franchising Through the End of October

Each month, we bring you a roundup of the latest hires and promotions throughout franchising. Here’s your October look at the most recent franchise C-suite hires. Visit our Franchise Personnel Changes News web page for ongoing hiring announcements.

Always Best Care Appoints Jason Shontz as Chief Financial Officer

AtWork Names Sarah Goehring Vice President of Franchise Development

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Elevates COO Tom Wylie to President

CKE Restaurants names Alisa Gmelich president of Hardee’s

HomeWell Franchising Names Leslie Poteet Executive Vice President of Franchise Operations

Pirtek USA Names Doug Smith Vice President of Franchise Development

Red Lobster Hires Andy Pitts as Next CMO

Rock N Roll Sushi Names Rick Gestring Next CEO

The Glass Guru Announces Rob Lopez as Brand President

Uni K Wax Names Christina Simeone Vice President of Operations

Published: October 28th, 2026

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