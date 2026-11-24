Executive Hires in Franchising Through the End of November
Each month, we bring you a roundup of the latest hires and promotions throughout franchising. Here’s your November look at the most recent franchise C-suite hires. Visit our Franchise Personnel Changes News web page for ongoing hiring announcements.
BrightStar Care Names Lori Gustafson as Chief Commercial Officer
Broken Yolk Cafe Names Bodine Berger Director of Franchise Development
Build-A-Bear Workshop Appoints Holly Tybor as SVP Chief Product and Innovation Officer
Celebree School Names Shannon Truesdale-Curry Director of Franchise Operations and Jessica Slaven Franchise Business Consultant
Home Franchise Concepts Names Cory Lyons President of Four Home Services Franchise Brands
Kilwins Promotes Brad Williams and Joe Audia to Chief Operating Officer Roles
Launch Family Entertainment Names John Palumbo Vice President of Franchise Development
Pillar To Post Appoints Stephan Taub as Franchise Development Director
Potbelly Names Robert Bhagwandat as Vice President of Franchising
Starbird Appoints John Phillips as Chief Development Officer
Teriyaki Madness Names Amy Burhorn as Chief Financial Officer