Every Campaign Counts: Data-Driven Marketing Powers Franchise Growth, says Tint World's Christy Johnson

Christy Johnson doesn’t judge marketing by catchy slogans or clever campaigns. She measures success by a simpler standard: Are franchisees growing their businesses?

Johnson joined Tint World as chief marketing officer in May, bringing experience from Papa Johns, Kona Ice, and Dan-O’s Seasoning. Today, she leads global marketing, franchise support, customer engagement, and brand development as the automotive styling franchise continues expanding across the U.S. and internationally.

Throughout more than two decades of helping franchise brands grow, Johnson has combined creative storytelling with a disciplined, data-driven approach. She believes every marketing decision should support measurable business outcomes, whether that’s generating leads, strengthening customer loyalty, or helping franchisees attract new business. It’s a philosophy that runs through every aspect of her leadership approach.

She also views marketing as a team sport. Success, she says, comes from close collaboration with operations, franchise development, technology, and local operators to ensure national strategies translate into results at the store level. Curiosity, collaboration, and accountability are the qualities she believes define today’s most effective marketing leaders.

Johnson discusses how marketing has evolved from intuition to analytics, why authentic storytelling still matters in an increasingly digital world, and how franchise brands can balance national consistency with local execution. She also shares her views on customer engagement, technology, AI, franchise recruitment, and the leadership lessons she’s learned from guiding some of franchising’s most recognizable brands.

“At the core, I am a storyteller committed to telling Tint World’s story in constructive and unique ways,” she says.

Describe your role as CMO. As chief marketing officer for Tint World, my role is to strengthen the brand while creating marketing strategies that drive measurable growth for both the company and our franchise owners. Oftentimes, this means building national brand awareness, supporting local marketing efforts, using data to guide decision-making, and ensuring every touchpoint reflects the quality of the Tint World experience.

What’s the most challenging part of being a CMO today? The biggest challenge is balancing speed with authenticity. Marketing moves faster than ever (new platforms, evolving algorithms, shifting consumer expectations), but franchise brands can’t chase every trend without diluting what makes them trustworthy. My job is to make sure Tint World stays agile in execution while staying consistent in message, so franchise owners and consumers always know exactly what to expect from us.

How has Covid impacted the way you have led your brand’s marketing efforts? Covid forced us to rethink how we connect with consumers and support franchise owners with fewer in-person touchpoints. We leaned harder into digital tools, local search, and community-based marketing so that our locations could stay visible and relevant even when traditional channels were disrupted. That period taught us the value of building marketing systems that are resilient regardless of what’s happening in the world around us.

What are the three most important keys to being an effective CMO leader today? First, curiosity. Consumer behavior is never stagnant, so an effective leader never stops learning. Second, collaboration. Marketing doesn’t operate in a vacuum; it succeeds when it’s aligned with franchise development, technology, and the field. Third, accountability. Creative ideas are important, but they ultimately must drive measurable business results.

How do you prepare a marketing plan and execute the strategies? Every plan starts with data. It’s vital to understand where our customers are, how they’re finding us, and what’s driving conversion at the store level. From there, I work with my team to set clear objectives and build out national and local campaigns that support those objectives with measurements built in before a single dollar is spent. Execution is a team sport; it requires tight coordination with franchise development, operations, and our vendor partners to make sure the plan translates into results in every market.

How do you measure marketing results and effectiveness? We track everything from lead volume and cost per lead down to store-level conversion and customer lifetime value. Beyond the hard numbers, we also pay attention to brand health metrics like awareness and sentiment because a strong brand makes every other marketing dollar work harder. Ultimately, effectiveness comes down to one question: Is this driving measurable growth for our franchise owners?

Discuss your core consumer marketing strategies and objectives. My goal is to build lasting relationships with consumers by combining compelling brand storytelling with measurable performance marketing. This encompasses creating engaging digital content, constantly strengthening consumer loyalty, supporting local franchise marketing, and ensuring every campaign underscores the premium Tint World experience.

How do you go about creating a customer-centric marketing and brand philosophy? It starts with listening. We spend a lot of time understanding what our customers value (quality, trust, expertise), and we build our marketing around those priorities rather than around what’s easiest to produce. Every campaign and every customer touchpoint is measured against one standard: Does this reflect what the customer cares about?

Describe your marketing team and the role each of them plays. Our marketing team is built to cover both the national brand and the local franchise level. We have specialists in digital marketing, content and creative, and marketing operations with each responsible for a piece of the customer journey. They work alongside team members dedicated specifically to supporting franchise owners with local marketing execution. Everyone plays a role in translating brand strategy into results at the store level.

Why is it so important for the marketing department to have a personal touch when it comes to helping the brand connect with franchise prospects? Franchising is ultimately about relationships. Prospective franchise owners want to know they’re investing in a brand that understands their goals and is committed to their long-term success. Marketing should tell an authentic story that properly demonstrates our culture, systems, and success.

How does this help your franchise sales and development effort? When prospective franchise owners feel like they’re being sold to rather than understood, it undermines trust before the relationship even begins. A personal touch shows prospects that we see them as future partners, not just leads, and that authenticity carries directly into how confident they feel about investing in the brand.

What ways/tools do you rely on to do this? We rely on a mix of CRM and marketing automation platforms to nurture franchise prospects along with content and video to put a real face and voice behind the brand. Combined with direct conversations and events, these tools let us build a relationship with prospects long before they ever sign a franchise agreement.

Do today’s prospects expect more from the franchise marketing department? What, and how do you provide it? Today’s prospects absolutely expect more from our franchise marketing department. They expect transparency, authenticity, and proof that a franchise system will deliver value. They want to understand the brand, hear directly from the franchise owners, and see evidence of strong consumer demand. Marketing can support that by providing meaningful content, clear communication, and real success stories.

How is today’s consumer and marketing data helping you fine-tune your marketing initiatives? Data lets us move away from guesswork. We can see which channels are driving qualified leads, which content resonates with which audiences, and where our local franchise owners need more support. That visibility means we can make faster, smarter adjustments instead of waiting for a campaign to end before we know if it worked.

Describe the evolving role of social media in your brand’s marketing efforts. Social media has evolved immensely in today’s landscape. What was once simply a communication channel is now one of the most important ways consumers experience a brand. It’s where storytelling, customer engagement, and community building all come together. It’s equally an incredible source of real-time customer feedback.

How do you work with other internal departments, and does technology help? Marketing works closely with franchise development, operations, and IT. None of those functions succeeds in isolation. Technology plays a big role in that collaboration. Shared dashboards and systems keep everyone aligned and working from the same data, so decisions are aligned across the organization rather than siloed within one department.

Which technology tools are most valuable to you and why? CRM and marketing automation platforms are essential for managing both the consumer and franchise prospect journey. We also rely heavily on analytics and reporting tools that give us real-time visibility into performance since that data drives nearly every marketing decision we make.

How do you stay on top of changing technology? I make it a priority to stay curious by attending industry conferences, following trusted marketing publications, and staying close to our vendor partners who are often the first to flag emerging tools and trends. Just as important is building a team that brings diverse perspectives, so we’re never relying on just one point of view to spot what’s coming next.

How do you manage costs and budgets for the marketing department? Budgeting starts with tying every dollar back to a measurable outcome, whether that’s lead generation, brand awareness, or franchise development support. We regularly review performance data to reallocate spending toward what’s working, and we stay disciplined about not investing in tactics just because they’re popular if they aren’t delivering results for our franchise owners.

Do you see vendors as business partners? Why/why not? Absolutely. The best vendors act as an extension of our team, not just a service provider. When a vendor understands our brand and our franchise owners’ goals as well as we do, they bring ideas and solutions we wouldn’t have found on our own. That kind of partnership only works when it’s built on transparency and shared accountability for results.

How have marketing strategies and tools changed over the past decade? How have you adapted? Marketing has become significantly more data-driven, digital, and personalized. Customers expect brands to communicate authentically and in real time. Throughout my career, I’ve adapted by embracing digital innovation while never losing sight of the fundamentals: strong storytelling, customer understanding, and measurable business outcomes.

How is your marketing and branding strategy developed, and how does it flow through the system? Brand strategy starts at the national level with a clear understanding of what Tint World stands for and then translates into tools, templates, and guidelines that franchise owners can use locally. We work hard to make sure that flexibility doesn’t come at the cost of consistency, so every location represents the same trustworthy brand experience no matter where a customer walks through the door.

What advice would you offer to aspiring CMO executives? Stay curious and stay close to the data, but never lose sight of the story you’re trying to tell. The best marketing leaders combine creativity with accountability. They’re comfortable pitching a bold idea and just as comfortable measuring whether it worked.